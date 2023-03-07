49m ago

AKA murder: 'We are cracking the case,' says Cele as cops piece together cellphone data

Iavan Pijoos
AKA.
AKA.
Photo: Gallo/Getty Images
  • Bheki Cele says the police are close to cracking the Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes case.
  • Cele said several cellphones had been recovered, which might speed up things. 
  • Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane were shot and killed outside a popular Durban restaurant.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says the SA Police Service is looking into data from cellphones recovered in the murder case of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes.

Cele, who was speaking on the sidelines of an imbizo in Westbury on Tuesday afternoon, said he was briefed daily about the rapper's murder.

He said he received the latest update on the case around 22:00 on Monday.

"It is a matter that we can't lay to rest. Unfortunately, we can't give you [a] blow-by-blow of what is happening, but the progress is absolutely there.

"Maybe things that I am not supposed to say, but one of them [we] can; we have collected a lot of cellphones we are working [on] and downloading… trying to piece and knit things together," Cele said.

"We acknowledge that it is not at the speed the community and nation would have loved, but watch the space, we are cracking the case."

How Lynn Forbes is keeping AKA's legacy alive: 'He left me with the gift of love and life'

Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane were shot and killed outside a popular Durban restaurant on 10 February.

Following his death, the rapper was honoured with a public memorial and buried during a private funeral.

His family has since released his album, Mass Country, which he recorded shortly before his death. 

News24 reported on Tuesday that the rapper's mother, Lynn, continued to mourn her son's death.

"I miss you so much, Kiernan... Some days, I'm a warrior. Some days I'm a broken mess. Most days, I'm a bit of both, but every day I have to be here standing, fighting, trying," she wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.


