AKA 'was the happiest I had ever seen him', hours before his death - friend

A night vigil was held in honour of rapper AKA and his close friend, Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, in Durban on Sunday evening.

Friends and fans described his music as 'timeless'.

The local religious community issued a call on the government to ensure efficient gun control.

The owner of the bar where popular hip hop artist Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and his close friend, Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, were killed on Friday night, says the artist was the happiest he had ever seen him, before he was killed that evening.

Philani Kweyama, who is also an event organiser and a DJ popularly known as Benny Maverick, was among the friends with whom AKA spent his final day.

Kweyama was addressing friends and fans of the fallen hip hop star on Sunday evening, who gathered outside his popular Wish bar on Florida Road to pay their respects to the rapper, as well as the former music manager and celebrity chef who was also gunned down.

"South Africa has lost great minds and a spectacular artist. He changed my life," said Kweyama, during an emotional address.

He told the group of mourners that he had known AKA for over 12 years and had worked with him on various events.

"AKA was the first artist I booked for my first ever show in Durban, 12 years ago. That event was called 'Do It Sunday' – and named after one of his first singles called Do it, do it. I loved AKA and that song so much that I dedicated an event after him and the song. We continued to work together for many years thereafter," he said.

"Friday was the happiest I had ever seen him. He called me on his way and said he heard that I had opened a new place. He told me that he was going to cut his hair at my barbershop and then eat at my restaurant. He promised to promote my businesses on his social media platforms," Kweyama continued.

According to Kweyama, AKA had always loved Durban and was planning to hold a concert at the Durban International Convention Centre.

"He told me that he wanted to revive the local hip hop genre because it was slowly being replaced by Amapiano," said Kweyama, who raised concerns about the impact of the brutal killing on local businesses and called on witnesses to work with law enforcement agencies to find the assailants.

Speaking on behalf of the Durban hip hop industry, Lex LaFoy, whose real name is Ash-Leigh La Foy, referred to the contribution by AKA and Motsoane to the local music scene as "timeless".

She said:

Even though the industry is difficult to work in, AKA and Tibz survived mental health challenges. AKA gave us timeless music. Tibz stood by his side, not only as a manager but also as a friend.

Siphiwe Moyo, one of the pastors who attended the night vigil, issued a call to the government to ensure efficient gun control in the country.

"It cannot be business as usual when there are so many killings in our nation," he said.

Sombre AKA supporters placed flowers on the spot where he and Motsoane were gunned down.

The police said the two suspects who carried out the murder were still on the run.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Robert Netshiunda previously told News24 that two counts of murder were being investigated.