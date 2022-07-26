Alarm raised over backlash against whistleblower doctors, despite Gauteng health department spin

The Progressive Health Forum has raised concerns the disciplinary processes against whistleblower Dr Tim De Maayer has not been stopped.

De Maayer was suspended last month after penning an open letter exposing the poor working conditions at the Rahima Moosa Hospital. He was later reinstated.

The health department says disciplinary processes against the doctor "has been mute for almost a month".

The Progressive Health Forum (PHF) has raised the alarm over the increasing intimidation of healthcare workers who speak out about conditions.

PHF convenor Dr Aslam Dasoo said it was concerning the Gauteng health department was continuing with the disciplinary process against whistleblower Dr Tim De Maayer.

This despite his suspension being lifted last month.

Dasoo added that this amounted to intimidation for healthcare professionals who spoke up about the intolerable conditions under which they worked.

De Maayer, a paediatrician at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, was suspended on 10 June after blowing the whistle on the poor state of the hospital.

He wrote an open letter to the department, stating the "horrendous conditions in our public hospitals" contributed to children's deaths.

News24 published it on 24 May.

His suspension sparked outrage from senior healthcare professionals and academics who are members of the "I Am" movement. The letter was addressed to Gauteng Premier David Makhura and Health Minister Joe Phaahla in solidarity with De Maayer.

The initial letter had 130 signatures from senior health professionals. An updated follow-up letter seen by News24 on Monday had garnered more than 10 000 signatories from healthcare workers and public members nationally.

The movement also launched a petition in which they demanded, among other things, the cessation of disciplinary processes against De Maayer and his colleagues.

They called for the establishment of an independent inquiry that would investigate the conduct of provincial health officials and the CEO of the hospital.

Dasoo said:

When he was reinstated, and the statement came out, we were all happy and thought they had responded to the outcry. We found out that he was still undergoing the disciplinary process, and that is when we said 'no, we had to stop all disciplinary action against him'. It's all in the open letter. So far, nothing has changed, and it's not just him but his colleagues as well.

Department spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said the disciplinary action against De Maayer had "been mute for almost a month".

He denied accusations of intimidation contained in both versions of the letter.

"There are multiple platforms both within and outside of government that allow workers to not only raise concerns, but also to suggest solutions to the challenges they identify," said Modiba.

National health department spokesperson, Foster Mohale, and Makhura's spokesperson, Vuyo Mhaga, confirmed members of the "I Am" movement had met with the minister and premier.

Mhaga said the government was implementing plans to address the challenges raised by the group, including working on a six-month plan to improve the health system in the province.

Mohale added Makhura and Phaahla would regularly engage with health practitioners to address the challenges in the health sector.

"The premier and minister have seen the significance of engaging with clinicians directly and have agreed on a follow-up to the acting director-general's meeting. This should happen in the near future or sometime in September. There would be numerous follow-ups between the DG [director-general] and HOD [head of department]," he said.