1h ago

add bookmark

Albert Fritz fuming after being denied access to full alleged sexual misconduct report

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Albert Fritz pictured during his time as Western Cape Community Safety MEC, alongside then-tourism MEC Alan Winde, at a press conference in Cape Town on 16 November 2010.
Albert Fritz pictured during his time as Western Cape Community Safety MEC, alongside then-tourism MEC Alan Winde, at a press conference in Cape Town on 16 November 2010.
Denzil Maregele/Gallo Images/Foto24
  • Former Western Cape Community and Safety MEC Albert Fritz is fuming after he was denied access to the full report, compiled by Advocate Jennifer Williams, into allegations of sexual misconduct against him. 
  • A scathing report, released last week, found "sufficient credibility" in the allegations of sexual misconduct and alcohol abuse.
  • Premier Alan Winde is now expected to appoint a new MEC for Community and Safety. 

Former Western Cape Community and Safety MEC Albert Fritz has been denied access to the full report compiled by Advocate Jennifer Williams into allegations of sexual misconduct against him. 

Fritz, who is also the former DA leader in the Western Cape told News24 on Monday that his legal team are currently drafting papers to challenge the report in court. 

"It is, however, absurd that I, as the 'accused', cannot get access to the full report," he said. 

READ | Western Cape police open inquiry into sexual assault allegations against Albert Fritz

Fritz added that he would respond in a detailed media statement about the allegations against him. 

Fritz maintained that the entire ordeal of the past two months' is a result of a political orchestration campaign to assassinate his character, and ensure his departure from both political office and the executive.

"This repugnant agenda seeks to attain power at all costs, without consideration of the effects it has on real people," he said in a statement last week.

READ | Four senior officials suspended for their involvement in Albert Fritz sex scandal - sources

Last week, a scathing report by Advocate Williams found "sufficient credibility" in the allegations of sexual misconduct and alcohol abuse levelled against the former MEC.

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

Premier Alan Winde immediately sacked Fritz, after receiving the findings of the independent probe.

Fritz subsequently also resigned as the DA Provincial leader.

Winde's spokesperson, Odette Cason said Winde "intends to fill the position soon".

Cason added that the full report had not been made available to any party in this matter to ensure the confidentiality requested by the complainants.

"To prevent second-hand victimisation and to ensure that the complainants are not disempowered, the Western Cape Government has respected this agreement. Mr Fritz was provided with an opportunity to respond to each of the allegations as part of Advocate Williams' investigation, which he did with the assistance and representation of his legal team."

She added that his responses were recorded and formed part of the full report, which was provided to the premier.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
albert fritzalan windewestern capecape townpolitics
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should SA remain neutral on the war in Ukraine?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's not our place to get involved
34% - 5007 votes
No, we need to be on the right side of history
66% - 9770 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.29
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.13
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
16.66
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.28
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,969.02
-0.2%
Silver
25.49
-0.8%
Palladium
2,969.00
-1.3%
Platinum
1,117.50
-1.0%
Brent Crude
118.11
+6.5%
Top 40
67,814
-0.8%
All Share
73,962
-1.0%
Resource 10
89,337
+2.6%
Industrial 25
77,340
-3.0%
Financial 15
14,999
-4.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

53m ago

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

53m ago

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo