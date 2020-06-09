1h ago

add bookmark

Alcohol abuse taking away Covid-19 hospital beds in Western Cape, says Winde

Jenni Evans
The Thusong Multipurpose Center in Khayelitsha which will serve as a Covid-19 site in Cape Town. (File, Brenton Geach, Gallo Images
The Thusong Multipurpose Center in Khayelitsha which will serve as a Covid-19 site in Cape Town. (File, Brenton Geach, Gallo Images
  • Another 53 people have died of the coronavirus in the Western Cape as the premier calls for responsible alcohol use so beds are not taken up by alcohol-related trauma cases. 
  • Alan Winde said there was no indication alcohol would be banned again, given a spike in emergency cases at hospitals due to alcohol-related traumas since it went  back on sale on 1 June.
  • However, the spike in trauma admissions to hospitals is of concern to the premier.

With another 53 people dead from the coronavirus, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde warned the recent back-to-booze spike in trauma cases could be taking beds away from people who need treatment for the virus.

"Your grandmother, brother or sister could become ill with Covid-19 and require a hospital bed. Every single one of us has a role to play in making sure our healthcare system has the capacity to respond - please drink responsibly and play your part," said Winde.

"If this doesn't happen, we will have no choice but to explore alternative steps to ensure that this happens."

The province has, as of 13:00 on 9 June, 12 250 active Covid-19 cases, with 33 892 confirmed cases, and 20 791 recoveries. 

Of those, 1 156 people are in hospital and 220 in intensive care units or high care. 

In the province, 851 people had died of the virus.

On Monday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said there were 50 879 confirmed Covid-19 cases in the country and that on Monday, the Western Cape recorded 33 568 - 66% of all national cases. 

The number of tests conducted in the Western Cape was 211 177. The national health department said on Monday 943 059 tests had been conducted cumulatively. 

*Note: Due to different reporting times, provincial statistics will differ from national statistics by a few cases on a given day.

Related Links
Eastern Cape to petition for alcohol ban as crime, trauma cases spike
Eastern Cape pushes for alcohol ban as crime, trauma cases spike
No truth to rumours that alcohol ban will be reinstated - Cogta
Read more on:
alan windecape towncoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What sport are you most looking forward to seeing return to action?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Rugby
42% - 4104 votes
Cricket
12% - 1195 votes
Soccer
23% - 2227 votes
Golf
7% - 672 votes
Other
16% - 1519 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country

06 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: School bells ring late in several schools across the country
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

05 Jun

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: Jessie Duarte on racism, police brutality and Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma
Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life

05 Jun

Voices of Lockdown | Mother of baby born under lockdown says it was the 'worst time' in her life
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis

03 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Urgent measures needed to address testing backlog crisis
PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga

29 May

PODCAST | ...ONE MORE THING: News24's Adriaan Basson speaks candidly on the Prof Glenda Gray saga
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery

28 May

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: 87-year-old makes remarkable coronavirus recovery
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.60
(+0.21)
ZAR/GBP
21.15
(+0.31)
ZAR/EUR
18.84
(-0.04)
ZAR/AUD
11.56
(+1.17)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.34)
Gold
1714.89
(+1.15)
Silver
17.60
(-0.53)
Platinum
835.00
(-0.12)
Brent Crude
40.76
(-3.55)
Palladium
1947.50
(-3.42)
All Share
54483.48
(-0.37)
Top 40
49915.74
(-0.40)
Financial 15
11235.81
(-0.41)
Industrial 25
73374.95
(-0.47)
Resource 10
50524.43
(-0.19)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce

05 Jun

FEEL GOOD | SA chefs prepare thousands of meals for the needy with surplus produce
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder

29 May

FEEL GOOD | Miracle toddler thrives despite rare genetic disorder
FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise...

27 May

FEEL GOOD | Walking the walk: Veteran philanthropist, 91, determined to raise R108m to feed the hungry
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20161.18) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo