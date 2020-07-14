48m ago

add bookmark

Alcohol ban and taxi capacity: Govt is going about it wrong, say experts

Azarrah Karrim
  • Two experts say a better plan is needed to manage the increase in Covid-19 infections, especially in terms of banning alcohol sales.
  • They say alternatives need to be thought up instead of implementing a ban on alcohol sales.
  • Both also raised concerns about the announcement that taxis driving short distances would be allowed 100% capacity.

Two medical experts have expressed concern following government's renewed ban on alcohol sales and regulations on taxi capacity.

The experts, who also serve on the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC), said government need to come up with a more comprehensive plan on how to manage the increase in Covid-19 infections.

This follows President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation on Sunday night in which he announced taxis driving short distances could do so at 100% capacity provided windows were open, a nationwide sales ban on alcohol as well as a curfew.

Alcohol

Speaking to News24, Dr Angelique Coetzee, the president of the South African Medical Association (SAMA) and member of the MAC, said the ban on alcohol would impact workers' livelihoods and a better plan needed to be created.

She added it seemed South Africans had a major issue with alcohol abuse, which had contributed to an increase in causality cases in hospitals.

While the ban might be needed, Coetzee said the government could look at measures that were "less harsh".

"You are willing to risk 100% loading of a taxi, but you're not willing to risk and come up with a better solution than just shutting down all the alcohol outlets."

She suggested other measures to curb alcohol consumption, including limiting outlet times, but more importantly, looking at the cause of why people abused alcohol.

Coetzee said that needed to be addressed because "the moment they lift the ban, it's going to happen again".

READ | No booze, a new curfew and no family gatherings, says Ramaphosa

For Professor Francois Venter, the head of the Ezintsha Health Unit at the University of the Witwatersrand and member of the MAC, there were more creative ways to relieve some pressure on the healthcare system other than an alcohol ban.

He said while an argument could be made to ban alcohol in hard-hit provinces like Gauteng, "there is no reason" the ban should apply in areas which did not have high Covid-19 infections as healthcare systems in these areas were under less stress.

Venter added he believed the measures announced were a distraction from the measures "we should be talking about, like physical distancing, hand-washing and mask-wearing".

He said the government needed to be consistent in its regulations to build trust and buy-in from the public to fight Covid-19.

"The government has shot itself in the foot repeatedly with irrational advice and what happens then is that it's very easy for society to opt out and to say, 'this is nonsense, I'm not going to participate'."

ALSO READ | Ramaphosa calls out South Africans for 'reckless' behaviour during Covid-19 regulations

"I think what I was really disappointed with, was not enough attention to public transport, to the taxi industry. 

"They should have been talking about what they were doing about that and reinforcing the physical distancing, etc, which he did but instead it did feel a bit like a moral admonishment, like your father talking to you, when government really have not held up its end of the social contract - irrational guidelines, inconsistent laws - and for that reason I think people will just shrug their shoulders and say 'whatever'."

Venter added while Ramaphosa spoke about mask-wearing, the focus should have been on emphasising a social contract.

"It should be more about us policing communities and say it's not OK to have our masks off in public, and for your youngest to go to a party is not OK, you need to start thinking about the consequences of that.

"I'm quite disappointed, I must say."

Curfew

While Coetzee said the SAMA had been calling for a curfew for a while now, she believed the one announced by Ramaphosa on Sunday started too late and ended too early to be effective.

"As long as the curfew can keep people at home, then it can help," she added, saying it would not have an effect because of the times.

For those going to parties, Coetzee said it would especially not have an impact, as young people could simply stay at the party until the curfew ended.

Taxi capacity

Ramaphosa said taxis driving long distances would only be able to fill up to 70% capacity, while short-distance taxis could fill 100%, provided they opened windows for ventilation.

Coetzee said importance should be placed on ventilation inside taxis as mounting research had suggested Covid-19 was airborne.

Along with social distancing, sanitising and mask-wearing, ventilation was an important measure that needed to be put in place, she added.

"What is not clear, is what is long distancing and what are normal distances.

"For short distance, it is very clear that when you are 100% loaded in your taxi, all the literature is showing that contact time should not be longer than 20 minutes in very close contact."

Coetzee raised concerns over this, saying it could create a contradiction in terms of the regulations if the government allowed people to be in close contact with each other for more than 20 minutes.

"Then why don't you just open up all the restaurants or churches? [...] There should not be two different versions of what is 'close contact'," she said.

Venter believed the biggest failure from the government was in its handling of issues in the taxi industry.

"Why not work with them and say these are the things we think are going to keep your drivers safe and a way we can keep the industry going?

"Instead, now we have a situation where, I think, it will be one of the single biggest way people will be infected other than at home," he said.

Related Links
'A leader in her own right' - Ramaphosa pays tribute to 'fearless political activist' Zindzi Mandela
Cyril Ramaphosa | The coronavirus storm is upon us
Ramaphosa calls out South Africans for 'reckless' behaviour during Covid-19 regulations
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosahealthlockdowncoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
A few positive Covid-19 cases have been confirmed at two SA rugby franchises.. Should teams proceed with return to training protocols?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, SA rugby is already behind the eight ball compared to New Zealand and Australia
13% - 184 votes
It’s too dangerous, the country is only now heading into the Covid-19 storm!
41% - 561 votes
Get the ball rolling, Covid-19 is here to stay as the 'new normal'
46% - 623 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening

11 Jun

PODCAST | Covid-19 Chronicles: Hairdressers head back to court to demand reopening
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.83
(-0.38)
ZAR/GBP
21.15
(-0.18)
ZAR/EUR
19.10
(-0.12)
ZAR/AUD
11.69
(-0.18)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.27)
Gold
1797.99
(-0.23)
Silver
19.05
(-0.27)
Platinum
826.00
(-0.06)
Brent Crude
42.17
(-1.20)
Palladium
1968.35
(+0.95)
All Share
56199.46
(+1.41)
Top 40
51874.81
(+1.41)
Financial 15
10703.82
(+2.21)
Industrial 25
76910.63
(+1.02)
Resource 10
53327.86
(+1.61)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer...

12 Jul

FEEL GOOD | #HeroesWearMasks: NGO aims to distribute 18.5m masks to poorer communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery

11 Jul

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Makokou the gorilla celebrates 35th birthday after major surgery
WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity...

10 Jul

WATCH | Grade 11 pupils who donated matric dance funds to the needy spark charity outreach at school
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20190.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo