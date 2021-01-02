Alcohol ban, curfew pay off as hospitals see significant drop in trauma patients

Adjusted lockdown regulations have been credited for the reduction in trauma admissions at public health facilities.

There were less road crashes compared to last year, with the Free State reporting more Covid-19-related admissions than injuries at hospital wards.

Health workers at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital said the empty trauma unit freed them up to attend to Covid-19 patients.

Health officials have credited the strict curfew and alcohol sales ban for the significant reduction in trauma patients during the New Year festive period.

Free State Health MEC Montseng Tsiu said there were no deaths from road crashes in the new year compared to last year.

"It was a quiet and peaceful New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. We are usually up and about in the province's five national key roads that connect the six surrounding provinces and Lesotho.

"As a province at the centre in the country, we are usually at our busiest during these days and often experience fatal accidents, but this time around, it has been different," Tsiu added.

There were 14 vehicle accidents with no fatalities on 31 December 2020, compared to 19 accidents with three deaths on 1 January 2019.

On New Year's Day, nine accidents with no deaths were recorded, while there were nine accidents and no fatalities on the same day last year.

Tsiu said the province saw an increase in the admission of patients suffering from Covid-19-related illnesses.

At the country's largest hospital, Chris Hani Baragwanath in Soweto, health workers lauded the Level 3 lockdown regulations. There were no trauma patients at Baragwanath on New Year's Eve for the first time ever.

Nurses said 2021 was different from the previous years, adding the empty trauma unit saw staffers freed up to attend to Covid-19 patients.

"I'd say 2021 New Year's Day is different from the previous years as far as patient admissions and the injuries are concerned. I would really like to thank the president for the adjusted lockdown as that alleviated the strain on us. Now we can focus on the pandemic as a nation.

"I urge all South Africans to adhere to the Covid-19 regulations - sanitise, practice social distancing and wash your hands," said trauma unit nurse Busiswa Ramafoko.

In Mpumalanga, Health MEC Sasekani Manzini said there were low trauma-related cases, leaving health workers with less patients to attend to on New Year's Eve.

There were seven assault cases and injuries from two car accidents at the busy Witbank Hospital. Mapulane and Tintswalo hospitals had no trauma patients.

"The hospitals were manageable compared to previous years. We want to thank our people for complying with the lockdown regulations and wish them a happy New Year," Manzini added.

Western Cape health spokesperson Nomawethu Sbukwana said information on the province's emergency and trauma admissions would only be available on Monday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced adjusted Level 3 lockdown regulations last week in an attempt to curb rising infections during the festive season. Alcohol sales and gatherings at parks and beaches were prohibited, with the police threatening to arrest anyone breaking lockdown rules.