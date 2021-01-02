1h ago

add bookmark

Alcohol ban, curfew pay off as hospitals see significant drop in trauma patients

Getrude Makhafola
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Adjusted lockdown regulations have been credited for the reduction in trauma admissions at public health facilities.
  • There were less road crashes compared to last year, with the Free State reporting more Covid-19-related admissions than injuries at hospital wards.
  • Health workers at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital said the empty trauma unit freed them up to attend to Covid-19 patients.

Health officials have credited the strict curfew and alcohol sales ban for the significant reduction in trauma patients during the New Year festive period. 

Free State Health MEC Montseng Tsiu said there were no deaths from road crashes in the new year compared to last year.

"It was a quiet and peaceful New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. We are usually up and about in the province's five national key roads that connect the six surrounding provinces and Lesotho.

"As a province at the centre in the country, we are usually at our busiest during these days and often experience fatal accidents, but this time around, it has been different," Tsiu added.

There were 14 vehicle accidents with no fatalities on 31 December 2020, compared to 19 accidents with three deaths on 1 January 2019.

On New Year's Day, nine accidents with no deaths were recorded, while there were nine accidents and no fatalities on the same day last year.

Tsiu said the province saw an increase in the admission of patients suffering from Covid-19-related illnesses.

At the country's largest hospital, Chris Hani Baragwanath in Soweto, health workers lauded the Level 3 lockdown regulations. There were no trauma patients at Baragwanath on New Year's Eve for the first time ever.

Nurses said 2021 was different from the previous years, adding the empty trauma unit saw staffers freed up to attend to Covid-19 patients.

"I'd say 2021 New Year's Day is different from the previous years as far as patient admissions and the injuries are concerned. I would really like to thank the president for the adjusted lockdown as that alleviated the strain on us. Now we can focus on the pandemic as a nation.

"I urge all South Africans to adhere to the Covid-19 regulations - sanitise, practice social distancing and wash your hands," said trauma unit nurse Busiswa Ramafoko.

ALSO READ | 7 deaths during lockdown that shattered the nation

In Mpumalanga, Health MEC Sasekani Manzini said there were low trauma-related cases, leaving health workers with less patients to attend to on New Year's Eve.

There were seven assault cases and injuries from two car accidents at the busy Witbank Hospital. Mapulane and Tintswalo hospitals had no trauma patients.

"The hospitals were manageable compared to previous years. We want to thank our people for complying with the lockdown regulations and wish them a happy New Year," Manzini added.

Western Cape health spokesperson Nomawethu Sbukwana said information on the province's emergency and trauma admissions would only be available on Monday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced adjusted Level 3 lockdown regulations last week in an attempt to curb rising infections during the festive season. Alcohol sales and gatherings at parks and beaches were prohibited, with the police threatening to arrest anyone breaking lockdown rules.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
health departmentpresident cyril ramaphosagautengjohannesburgcovid -19;lockdown;level 3
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 12739 votes
No, I will not
39% - 10832 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 4165 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec 2020

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.59
(-0.49)
ZAR/GBP
20.07
(-0.05)
ZAR/EUR
17.93
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.30
(-0.05)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.00)
Gold
1896.60
(+0.11)
Silver
26.33
(+0.17)
Platinum
1069.99
(+0.29)
Brent Crude
0.00
(+0.33)
Palladium
2453.49
(+0.20)
All Share
59408.68
(-0.38)
Top 40
54379.58
(-0.43)
Financial 15
12060.27
(-0.90)
Industrial 25
77900.52
(-0.33)
Resource 10
57575.52
(-0.32)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec 2020

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov 2020

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov 2020

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo