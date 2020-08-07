51m ago

add bookmark

Alcohol ban: Liquor traders losing an estimated R300m a day

Ntwaagae Seleka
People working in the restaurant industry protests against the South African lockdown restrictions. (Photo by Gallo Images/Nardus Engelbrecht)
People working in the restaurant industry protests against the South African lockdown restrictions. (Photo by Gallo Images/Nardus Engelbrecht)
  • Liquor traders are losing an estimated R300 million daily due to the ban on the sale of alcohol.
  • Spirits producing company Diageo's Sibani Mngadi said the data government used to ban the sale of liquor, did not include hospitals built in the past 20 years.
  • Mngadi said they were consulting with government about the possibility of lifting the ban again.

Liquor traders are losing an estimated R300 million daily due to the ban on the sale of alcohol.

Spirits producing company Diageo's director for corporate relations Sibani Mngadi revealed this during a public dialogue by female alcohol traders in Soweto on Friday.  

Mngadi said the data government used to justify the ban on liquor sales didn't include hospitals built in the past 20 years.

"A number of people visiting hospital trauma units are not tested for alcohol consumption. Gauteng Premier David Makhura has reported bed occupancy of 57% and Western Cape has reached its peak and it is beginning to decline and doing that at 70%, according to the report by Premier Alan Winde.

"We think government should begin to look at [the effect on people's] livelihoods because it is becoming clear that at least from the current situation, lives have been able to be saved.

"For us as manufacturers, it was difficult in the beginning and we have reached out to various departments. We have reached out to Treasury about the delay of excise tax that we needed to pay for July and August," said Mngadi.

READ | Alcohol industry calls for lifting of 'devastating' booze ban

Mngadi said they were grateful that Finance Minister Tito Mboweni had given them 90 days to pay those amounts which was a relief.

"We are in consultation with the Trade and Industry department to come up with proposals on how we can potentially go back to trading in a safe environment and commitments we are making in dealing with inappropriate use of alcohol.

"We understand that the issue that is facing government on drinking and driving is to process blood for prosecutions purposes. On that front, we are happy to build facilities for testing of blood so that results can be submitted for prosecutions quickly. We can to that in all provinces. All we need is to engage government and all provinces," Mngadi said.

Mngadi said they were not considering taking government to court and were standing with them in fighting Covid-19.

"We have made available 50 000 litres of pure alcohol for medical purposes by government. We think that there is no need to close the sale of alcohol because all other countries responding to Covid-19 are doing it successfully without banning the alcohol sales.

"We need to negotiate with government leaders and present our case that it needs to be reconsidered. The Medical Research Council has, a week ago, said government should prepare for the sale of alcohol," said Mngadi. 

Related Links
Mkhize defends alcohol ban: 'Every bed, every healthcare worker, every ounce of oxygen is needed'
FACT CHECK | Were 34 000 hospital beds occupied by alcohol related incidents after liquor ban...
Booze shops on the brink
Read more on:
johannesburgcoronavirusalcohol banlockdown
Lottery
Lucky Thursday for 5 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you know what your baby's name means?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, we just chose one we loved
43% - 634 votes
Yes, we researched the meaning carefully
42% - 615 votes
Yes, it's a traditional family name
15% - 223 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water

01 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Dodgy PPE tender procurements land government officials in hot water
PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni

25 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Remembering the life of anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni
News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter

24 Jul

News24 podcasts: The home of politics, breaking news and stories that matter
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.61
(-1.11)
ZAR/GBP
22.98
(-0.38)
ZAR/EUR
20.74
(-0.23)
ZAR/AUD
12.60
(+0.04)
ZAR/JPY
0.17
(-0.72)
Gold
2020.00
(-2.33)
Silver
27.81
(-6.50)
Platinum
953.00
(-4.47)
Brent Crude
45.10
(-0.18)
Palladium
2137.37
(-3.52)
All Share
56757.73
(-1.56)
Top 40
52435.65
(-1.72)
Financial 15
9897.96
(+0.10)
Industrial 25
74671.49
(-1.98)
Resource 10
58948.78
(-1.89)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart

11h ago

FEEL GOOD | Local eight-year-old's act of kindness will melt your heart
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of...

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Joburg DJ's mom gets guard of honour after retiring from 50 years of teaching
FEEL GOOD | One of SA’s oldest Covid-19 survivors, 103, eager to get walking again

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | One of SA’s oldest Covid-19 survivors, 103, eager to get walking again
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20217.13) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo