Alcohol traders flouting new lockdown rules in Eastern Cape as it battles hike in Covid-19 cases

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Liquor traders in the Eastern Cape are said to be flouting lockdown rules.
Samantha lee-Jacobs
  • The Eastern Cape Liquor Board has condemned liquor traders who are disregarding trading conditions and Covid-19 health protocols.
  • The board will conduct visits to liquor outlets to clamp down on those that do not comply with regulations.
  • Strict measures are being taken to ensure that such a behaviour does not recur, should  liquor outlets be found to be flouting regulations.

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board (ECLB) has condemned liquor traders who are disregarding trading conditions and Covid-19 health protocols in the province.

The board has raised concerns about cases of non-compliance by liquor outlets, as the Eastern Cape province grapples with the rapid resurgence of Covid-19 cases.

"As a result, liquor outlets are characterised as super spreaders of Covid-19 [infections] in our province," the board said on Monday.

ECLB Chief Executive Officer Dr Nombuyiselo Makala said: "It is extremely concerning that our people have become so complacent and are behaving as if Covid-19 does not exist at all."

FULL SPEECH | Ramaphosa declares Nelson Mandela Bay a Covid-19 hotspot

According to the board, they have observed, with serious concern, that patrons that frequent liquor outlets completely disregard the Covid 19 health protocols.

They found that often, they do not wear masks and do not observe social distancing. 

"Various liquor outlets allow overcrowding in their establishments, which invariably undermines social distancing."

Trading times

Other liquor outlets are reportedly ignoring the trading times and trade outside the regulated trading hours.

News24 previously reported that around 80 trained community patrollers will be be dispatched to eight Eastern Cape police station in an attempt to monitor compliance.

READ| Covid-19: Alcohol industry to deploy patrollers in Eastern Cape in attempt to curb spread of virus

The Nelson Mandela Bay metro accounts for more than 50% of the country's most recent daily infections.

Makala said that prevention of the spread of Covid 19 is the responsibility of everyone, including the patrons who visit the liquor outlets.

"It cannot be left only to the discretion of the liquor traders," she added.

In response to the increasingly untenable situation at many liquor outlets, the ECLB is intensifying its efforts to enforce compliance with Covid 19 restrictions and liquor licenses. 

Regular visits to liquor outlets will be conducted to clamp down on those that do not comply with regulations.

"In the event where liquor outlets are found to be flouting regulations, strict measures are taken to ensure that such behaviour does not recur.

The public is urged to report any cases of non-compliance to the nearest police station or to the ECLB toll-free complaints line 0800 000 420 or WhatsApp Number 076 403 6223.

