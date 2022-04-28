Alec Moemi’s appointment as acting public works DG 'is a mockery to professionalism’ - DA

The DA wants Alec Moemi, the newly appointed acting director-general of the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, to be removed.

According to the official opposition, Moemi's appointment is a mockery.

Earlier this week, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa claimed Moemi was appointed via the back door.

The DA wants the appointment of Alec Moemi as acting Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) director-general (DG) to be withdrawn and set aside, saying that he had a poor record as the DG in the Department of Transport.

According to DA MP Samantha Graham, the appointment is a mockery of professionalism and fit-for-purpose appointments in the public service.

"With Sam Vukela, the current DG of DPWI, still on suspension pending the finalisation of his disciplinary case, Minister Patricia de Lille's department has been lurching from one crisis to another. Moemi's appointment does not inspire confidence in that he appears to have been snuck in behind the scenes and appointed with no experience in the department whatsoever," Graham said.

"The motivation behind his appointment is extremely suspect, given that he was the director-general of transport prior to his appointment as deputy director-general in DPWI."

According to her, Moemi is in charge of an "extremely complex" department that he knows very little about.

Earlier this week, UDM leader Bantu Holomisa claimed Moemi was appointed via the "back door". In a letter to Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele, Holomisa claimed he was approached by concerned senior staff members of the department.

Holomisa also claimed the post was never advertised.

Graham, in turn, said Moemi's appointment raised red flags after the trail of destruction he left at the Department of Transport while still the substantive DG.

"It is now a matter of public record that rail transport infrastructure has practically collapsed, and the drivers' licence system is operating in crisis mode – under his watch. With his evident record of failure in public service hanging over his head, De Lille now wants South Africans to put their trust in Moemi and allow him to oversee the government's multibillion-rand asset register – the largest property portfolio in South Africa.

"It is reckless and reflects badly on the minister, whose conduct has been peppered with poor decision-making, dubious appointments and executive interference since she assumed office," she said.

Vukela was suspended on 29 July 2020 after allegations of massive spending on the funerals of struggle stalwart Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, former Cabinet minister Zola Skweyiya and former chief of state protocol Billy Modise at a cost of R76 million to the government.

Vukela's suspension raised concerns. Opposition parties questioned why the director-general was paid millions of rand annually while he remained at home. Vukela earns R1.8 million a year.

