Alert security guard saves the day after gunmen shoot, wound Gauteng taxi boss

A taxi boss was shot and wounded in Centurion.

Four men, armed with assault rifles, attacked the man.

A security guard nearby fired at the assailants.

Gauteng police launched a manhunt for gunmen who shot and wounded a taxi owner in Centurion.

The taxi owner was in the company of two friends when he came under attack.

He is a member of the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco).

The victim and his friend were in a red Ferrari on Wednesday evening when another person arrived at the Centurion Golf Estate parking lot, where the pair had parked.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

It is alleged that, as the taxi boss alighted from the Ferrari, a white vehicle carrying four men, armed with assault rifles, approached and opened fire.

A security officer, who was patrolling in the area, retaliated by firing at the gunmen.

The injured taxi boss was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Police spokesperson Colonel Noxolo Kweza confirmed the incident.

"Gauteng police are searching for suspects after a taxi owner was shot and wounded in front of the Centurion Golf Estate on Wednesday evening. Armed suspects travelling in a white vehicle allegedly drove into the estate's parking area and started shooting directly at the 56-year-old taxi owner," said Kweza.

Police collected several cartridges at the scene. Kweza said they were investigating a case of attempted murder.

Santaco is yet to comment on the matter.