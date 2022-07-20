1h ago

add bookmark

Alex boy, 11, drowns while on soccer tour in Palestine

accreditation
Compiled by Jenna Verster
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Kabelo Masalesa.
Kabelo Masalesa.
Netwerk24/File

An 11-year-old boy from Alexandra has drowned in Palestine while at a soccer tournament with other young players from South Africa, according to reports. 

Kabelo Masalesa drowned on Saturday night, but his body was found on Sunday, and his family was informed the same day, Netwerk24 reported.

His uncle Alfred Mamabolo said, while the family was devastated, they did not blame anyone, as they regarded it as an accident.

The publication reported that Palestinian authorities were still investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning.

READ | Enyobeni tragedy: Tavern owner, two staffers arrested

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture said two soccer teams from Alexandra and Cape Town had been there to play matches against Palestinian football clubs, JacarandaFM reported.

Eighteen young players and 10 support staff left for the tournament last week and were set to return on Thursday.

Masalesa's coach Phathutshedzo Maseko told TimesLive he was always smiling and encouraging his teammates.

"He had promised to score lots of goals for me and said he would bring back a trophy for his parents and team."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
palestinedrownings
Lottery
1 person bags the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
21% - 2263 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
58% - 6391 votes
SA was never ready
21% - 2327 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.15
-0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.50
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.43
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.80
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.2%
Gold
1,702.30
-0.6%
Silver
18.74
-0.1%
Palladium
1,868.00
-0.7%
Platinum
863.04
-1.8%
Brent Crude
107.35
+1.0%
Top 40
61,379
-0.2%
All Share
67,653
-0.2%
Resource 10
59,643
+0.3%
Industrial 25
85,015
-0.4%
Financial 15
14,972
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo