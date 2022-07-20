Alex boy, 11, drowns while on soccer tour in Palestine

An 11-year-old boy from Alexandra has drowned in Palestine while at a soccer tournament with other young players from South Africa, according to reports.

Kabelo Masalesa drowned on Saturday night, but his body was found on Sunday, and his family was informed the same day, Netwerk24 reported.

His uncle Alfred Mamabolo said, while the family was devastated, they did not blame anyone, as they regarded it as an accident.

The publication reported that Palestinian authorities were still investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning.

The Department of Sports, Arts and Culture said two soccer teams from Alexandra and Cape Town had been there to play matches against Palestinian football clubs, JacarandaFM reported.

Eighteen young players and 10 support staff left for the tournament last week and were set to return on Thursday.

Masalesa's coach Phathutshedzo Maseko told TimesLive he was always smiling and encouraging his teammates.

"He had promised to score lots of goals for me and said he would bring back a trophy for his parents and team."