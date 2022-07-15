Alex FM presenter Joshua 'Jorontinah' Mbatha shot dead during robbery

Alex FM presenter and music manager Joshua Mbatha was killed during a robbery.

Station manager Takalane Nemangowe told News24 Mbatha was with his two colleagues when an armed gang attacked them.

Mbatha died 30 minutes after arriving at Masakhane Clinic.

Alex FM presenter and music manager Joshua "Jorontinah" Mbatha was shot dead on Thursday night.

Station manager Takalane Nemangowe told News24 that 32-year-old Mbatha was on his way home from the station when an armed gang robbed him and two colleagues of their cellphones and shoes.

READ | 'They have destroyed our life' - shattered family of Hermanus mom shot dead in front of children

Mbatha was wounded in his chest and was taken to Masakhane Clinic for treatment.

"Thirty minutes was enough for him to give in," Nemangowe said.

Nemangowe added that the colleagues, Sammy Ramodike and Matome Mookanedi, were not physically harmed but were traumatised by the incident.

He said:

They can't even speak. They are in tears. It will take time for them to recover. One minute you're walking down the street [and] it's the three of you, and the next minute the other one is down [and] the bullets are flying all over.

Alex FM presenter and journalist Tshepo Mosima told News24 they were shaken by the incident.



He said he suspects Mbatha was shot because he recognised one of the assailants.

BREAKING NEWS: Six people have been shot & killed in Alex including Alex FM's Music Manager Joshua Mbatha. This brings a number to 8 people killed in 2 days. A gang 4 armed men stop people & demand their belongings then shoot at them. The gang has been terrorising pple for weeks pic.twitter.com/LXNevJ882R — BEAST OF NEWS (@EversonLuhanga) July 15, 2022

"Before Joshua died, he said: 'I know those guys. I know those guys.' One colleague was almost shot because the attackers feared he recognised them," Mosima said.

In July last year Alex FM was off air for some time after residents stormed into the station's offices during unrest and stole equipment. It was estimated that the station suffered around R5 million in damages.