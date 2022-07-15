1h ago

Alex FM presenter Joshua 'Jorontinah' Mbatha shot dead during robbery

accreditation
Cebelihle Bhengu
Alex FM presenter and music manager Joshua 'Jorontinah' Mbatha was fatally shot on Thursday.
PHOTO: Supplied by Alex FM
  • Alex FM presenter and music manager Joshua Mbatha was killed during a robbery.
  • Station manager Takalane Nemangowe told News24 Mbatha was with his two colleagues when an armed gang attacked them.
  • Mbatha died 30 minutes after arriving at Masakhane Clinic.

Alex FM presenter and music manager Joshua "Jorontinah" Mbatha was shot dead on Thursday night.

Station manager Takalane Nemangowe told News24 that 32-year-old Mbatha was on his way home from the station when an armed gang robbed him and two colleagues of their cellphones and shoes.

Mbatha was wounded in his chest and was taken to Masakhane Clinic for treatment.

"Thirty minutes was enough for him to give in," Nemangowe said. 

Nemangowe added that the colleagues, Sammy Ramodike and Matome Mookanedi, were not physically harmed but were traumatised by the incident. 

He said:

They can't even speak. They are in tears. It will take time for them to recover. One minute you're walking down the street [and] it's the three of you, and the next minute the other one is down [and] the bullets are flying all over.

Alex FM presenter and journalist Tshepo Mosima told News24 they were shaken by the incident.

He said he suspects Mbatha was shot because he recognised one of the assailants.

"Before Joshua died, he said: 'I know those guys. I know those guys.' One colleague was almost shot because the attackers feared he recognised them," Mosima said.

In July last year Alex FM was off air for some time after residents stormed into the station's offices during unrest and stole equipment. It was estimated that the station suffered around R5 million in damages.

