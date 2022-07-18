Alex shootings: Two teens among 12 men in court

A group of men linked to the spate of killings and robberies in Alexandra appeared in court on Monday.

Among those who appeared were two 18-year-olds.

The matter was postponed to 25 July.

A group of men linked to a series of killings and robberies in Alexandra made their first appearance in court on Monday.

In court were: Dumisani Sithole, 35, Ziphezinhle Mnwango, 21, Sphelele Khanyile, 18, Nkazi Mbatha, 21, Khanyile Nlebia, 25, Lindokuhle Dladla, 27, Goodman Nene, 33, Nkokhelo Chonco, 24, Ntokozo Chonco, 24, Siyabulela Myeni, 24, Thunelihle Sibisi, 18, Andile Hlubi, 29.

On 14 July, six people died in a shooting spree. Alex FM music compiler Joshua Mbatha and taxi driver Simon Malovhela were victims.

Eight men were arrested, but later four more were caught.

When the accused appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Monday, the matter was postponed for verification of address, profiling and bail.

READ | Tavern killings: Extortion is a possible motive, says expert

They were all remanded in custody.

Lizzy Sithole, the team leader of the Alexandra Gender-Based Violence Brigade, expressed her disappointment when she heard that two teenagers were involved in the alleged murders.

Supplied Supplied by Alex FM

"I did not expect to see young boys involved in the killing. These are kids who were supposed to be in school, getting an education like their peers who are in university. Now their hands are stained with blood. I am so disappointed in our youth," said Sithole.

Sithole said she was tired of the "failed justice system that seemed to favour perpetrators, instead of victims".

The National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwane said the accused are allegedly linked to five different shooting incidents in Alexandra last week.

Adriaan Basson | Tavern shootings: The problem is guns, not booze

Mjonondwane said the accused were charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of stolen property as well as possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

She added: "This was a brief appearance, as you would recall this was their first appearance. Therefore, they need to be legally represented. Their matter was postponed to 25 July for them to get legal representation."

Mjonondwane said there was no information on whether or not the accused would seek bail.

She said the State will oppose bail for a variety of reasons, including the fact that the charges faced were of a serious nature.