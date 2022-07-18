15m ago

add bookmark

Alex shootings: Two teens among 12 men in court

accreditation
Zandile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The 12 men linked to a series of killings and rampage of robberies in Alexandra.
The 12 men linked to a series of killings and rampage of robberies in Alexandra.
Zandile Khumalo
  • A group of men linked to the spate of killings and robberies in Alexandra appeared in court on Monday.
  • Among those who appeared were two 18-year-olds. 
  • The matter was postponed to 25 July.

A group of men linked to a series of killings and robberies in Alexandra made their first appearance in court on Monday.

In court were: Dumisani Sithole, 35, Ziphezinhle Mnwango, 21, Sphelele Khanyile, 18, Nkazi Mbatha, 21, Khanyile Nlebia, 25, Lindokuhle Dladla, 27, Goodman Nene, 33, Nkokhelo Chonco, 24, Ntokozo Chonco, 24, Siyabulela Myeni, 24, Thunelihle Sibisi, 18, Andile Hlubi, 29.

On 14 July, six people died in a shooting spree. Alex FM music compiler Joshua Mbatha and taxi driver Simon Malovhela were victims.

Eight men were arrested, but later four more were caught.

When the accused appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate's Court on Monday, the matter was postponed for verification of address, profiling and bail. 

READ | Tavern killings: Extortion is a possible motive, says expert

They were all remanded in custody. 

Lizzy Sithole, the team leader of the Alexandra Gender-Based Violence Brigade, expressed her disappointment when she heard that  two teenagers were involved in the alleged murders. 

Joshua Mbatha posing at Alex FM station offices
Alex FM's Joshua Mbatha.
Supplied Supplied by Alex FM

"I did not expect to see young boys involved in the killing. These are kids who were supposed to be in school, getting an education like their peers who are in university. Now their hands are stained with blood. I am so disappointed in our youth," said Sithole.

Sithole said she was tired of the "failed justice system that seemed to favour perpetrators, instead of victims".

The National Prosecuting Authority's Phindi Mjonondwane said the accused are allegedly linked to five different shooting incidents in Alexandra last week.

Adriaan Basson | Tavern shootings: The problem is guns, not booze

Mjonondwane said the accused were charged with two counts of murder, four counts of attempted murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, possession of stolen property as well as possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

She added: "This was a brief appearance, as you would recall this was their first appearance. Therefore, they need to be legally represented. Their matter was postponed to 25 July for them to get legal representation."

Mjonondwane said there was no information on whether or not the accused would seek bail.

She said the State will oppose bail for a variety of reasons, including the fact that the charges faced were of a serious nature.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gautengjohannesburgcrime and court
Lottery
Super Saturday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
20% - 1761 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
60% - 5390 votes
SA was never ready
20% - 1795 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?

16 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind the increase in mass shootings in SA?
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.10
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.50
-1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.38
-0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.69
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.4%
Gold
1,711.93
+0.3%
Silver
18.87
+0.9%
Palladium
1,862.50
+1.5%
Platinum
879.01
+3.1%
Brent Crude
101.16
+2.0%
Top 40
60,761
+3.2%
All Share
67,016
+3.0%
Resource 10
60,081
+4.6%
Industrial 25
83,325
+3.0%
Financial 15
14,905
+1.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo