Alexia Nyamadzawo murder: State still arranging mental observation for murder-accused mom

Tania Broughton, Correspondent
Fungai Nyamadzawo has been charged for the murder of her 6-year-old daughter, Alexia.
  • Fungai Nyamadzawo, accused of murdering her daughter Alexia, will likely be sent for mental observation.
  • Her lawyer said she has been very emotional, and it has been difficult to take instructions from her.
  • She will be back in court on 23 June after making a brief appearance on Wednesday.

The state was still making arrangements for 42-year-old Ballito mom Fungai Nyamadzawo, accused of murdering her six-year-old daughter Alexia, to be sent for mental observation.

It is expected that Nyamadzawo will be admitted to an institution, possibly Fort Napier in the KwaZulu-Natal Midlands, where several psychiatrists will assess her fitness to stand trial.

Should she be found fit, her mental capacity at the time of the offence can be raised at her eventual trial.

Nyamadzawo made another brief appearance in the Umhlali District Court on Wednesday and will appear again on 23 June, NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said.

Nyamadzawo's advocate Rakesh Maharaj said the matter was with the Director of Public Prosecutions, who was trying to expedite the process.

"It generally takes time [to be admitted and for the assessment to take place] but we are hoping to get it done soon.

"I am not sure though that it will be done by next week."

Body found in sugarcane field

Maharaj said his client remained "emotional and distraught". He previously said it had been difficult to take instructions from her.

At her previous court appearance, prosecutor Sanesh Rambaran said the State had obtained information about Nyamadzawo's mental status and a history of mental illness.

The State wanted to subpoena reports from the medical professionals who had been treating her.

Alexia's body was discovered earlier this month in a remote sugarcane field on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast, two days after her mother claimed she had been "snatched" from the backseat of her car, while she drove slowly over a speed bump.

Her credibility is in question as she faces a charge of defeating the ends of justice, as well as kidnapping.

