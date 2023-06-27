'Alien objects' in sewage system responsible for Umhlanga Beach closures – City

Alien objects in the sewage system in Umhlanga are said to be responsible for the sewage pump failure that led to the Bronze and Main beach closures.

The City on Tuesday afternoon asked the public to refrain from throwing random items into the sewage system.

Both the Umhlanga Main and Bronze beaches have been reopened after they were closed last week due to poor water quality.

Alien objects have been found to be responsible for the pump station failure that led to the closure of Umhlanga's Main and Bronze beaches.

The beaches, which were reopened on Tuesday, were closed last week due to poor water quality emanating from the damaged pumps.

"The City continues to caution residents and businesses against the insertion of alien objects into our sewage system, which we have found to be one of the reasons for pump malfunctions," said the City in a statement released by spokesperson Princess Nkabane.

Technicians often find things like building rubble, cloth, disposable nappies and even towels in the sewer system, which causes pumps to malfunction, she said.

Pumps are also damaged through load shedding and vandalism.

While the two beaches have reopened, Westbrook, Umdloti Main, Reunion Warner, Ansteys and Winklespruit beaches will remain closed until their water quality has sufficiently improved.

"The decision to reopen the beaches was taken following recent water quality tests conducted by water experts, which confirmed improved water quality. This means that beach water at these two beaches is at an acceptable level for public use and is safe for recreational activities," said Nkabane.

The two northern beaches were closed last week following pump failure at the Portland Pump Station. The pump has since been repaired, and the pump station is now operational.

Beaches that are open for swimming include Point, uShaka, Addington, South, Wedge, North, Bay of Plenty, Battery, Thekwini, Country Club, Laguna, Brighton, Toti Main, Pipeline and Umgababa.

News24 previously reported that Brett Tungay, who represents KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape for the Federated Hospitality Association of South Africa, blamed the City for the sewage crisis.

He said the City had over a year to recover from the floods, which damaged already aged and poorly maintained infrastructure.

"It is total ineptitude on their part."

Pete Graham, a community activist and director of Singakwazi Aid, which is involved in rural water purification, said the constant untreated water sewage flowing into rivers and beaches continued to poorly impact marine life and residents.

"The ordinary person might get away with drinking a few bugs, but someone with a depleted immune system will be at a greater risk."