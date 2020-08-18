18m ago

add bookmark

All alcohol equal? Wine court case on ice after unbanning of liquor sales

Jan Gerber
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A court matter to challenge the alcohol ban has been postponed.
A court matter to challenge the alcohol ban has been postponed.
Getty Images
  • Saai intends to ask the court to postpone its application to have the ban on wine sales declared unlawful indefinitely.
  • This after government moved the country to lockdown level 2, meaning alcohol can legally be sold.
  • One of the questions before court was whether wine should be treated differently to other types of alcohol.  

After government lifted the ban on alcohol sales, the Southern African Agri Initiative's (Saai) court application will not proceed as planned.

The AfriForum-aligned Saai and their co-applicants, which included wine farms and other wine industry bodies, asked the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to declare unlawful, invalid and unconstitutional the regulations prohibiting the sale and transport of wine.

The nub of their case was that government should have considered the wine industry when it decided to reinstate the prohibition on alcohol sales and transportation.

READ | The time was right to alleviate hardships - Dlamini-Zuma on Level 2 regulations

Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma responded that there was no evidence that wine was different to other types of alcohol and to treat it as such would not serve the purpose of why the ban was imposed in the first place.

Saai hit back, saying that Dlamini-Zuma "has merely assumed that all alcohol is equal".

Matter

This matter was set down to be heard by a full bench on 24 August.

Then, on Saturday evening, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the country would enter lockdown Level 2 on Tuesday, which meant that alcohol could be sold and consumed on-premises under certain limitations. On Monday, Dlamini-Zuma announced the new regulations.

READ | Smokers rejoice as tobacco ban is lifted

In a statement published on its website on Tuesday, Saai said before the new regulations, Dlamini-Zuma's legal team, on Sunday, asked them to withdraw the case.  

"Saai refused to have the case struck from the roll in view of the minister's previous promulgation of regulations in contrast with the president's speeches. To Saai it was of cardinal importance to have the wording of the Level 2 regulations studied by its legal team before making any decision," it said in a statement.  

Saai said in "light of the lifting of the draconian ban on wine sales" it intended postponing the application against Dlamini-Zuma indefinitely.

A court order was expected by the end of the week

Related Links
'I do not run government. I am part of a collective' - Dlamini-Zuma on alcohol, tobacco decisions
Dlamini-Zuma 'assumes all alcohol is equal', says farmers' organisation
Lifting of sales ban on booze considered as Dlamini-Zuma justifies prohibition in court papers
Read more on:
courtslockdown
Lottery
1 person wins R348k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Your take on SA rugby players opting not to take a knee in support of the Black Lives Matters movement in England over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Their personal views should be respected
57% - 4612 votes
I'm disappointed
12% - 1000 votes
What's the issue? They wore 'Rugby against Racism' T-shirts
30% - 2416 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

14h ago

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19

17 Aug

PODCAST | …ONE MORE THING: Catching up with Lindiwe Mazibuko on SA's response to Covid-19
PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month

15 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Femicide still remains the main concern as we celebrate Women's Month
AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'

12 Aug

AUDIO TRIBUTE | Veteran radio star Bob Mabena was an 'inspiration'
WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard

12 Aug

WATCH | Sip-perb: Pensioner defies the odds and starts winery in her Sebokeng backyard
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'

11 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: NPA says Steinhoff investigation remains 'priority'
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
17.31
(+1.03)
ZAR/GBP
22.92
(+0.08)
ZAR/EUR
20.66
(+0.63)
ZAR/AUD
12.54
(+0.73)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.57)
Gold
2004.07
(+1.08)
Silver
28.04
(+2.69)
Platinum
960.00
(+1.37)
Brent Crude
45.78
(+1.30)
Palladium
2182.01
(+2.05)
All Share
57025.16
(-0.71)
Top 40
52738.12
(-0.76)
Financial 15
10162.46
(+1.95)
Industrial 25
74887.75
(-0.54)
Resource 10
59032.13
(-1.98)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
for subscribers
WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food

14 Aug

WATCH | Free meals: Langa soup kitchens use bicycles to deliver food
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship

13 Aug

Viral video earns 11-year old ballet dancer a scholarship
WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the...

13 Aug

WATCH | Healthcare workers across SA raise spirits by joining in on the 'Jerusalema challenge'
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20231.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo