All clear for Killarney Mall in Joburg after bomb scare

Jenni Evans
The Killarney Mall in Johannesburg. (Facebook/Killarney Mall)
The Killarney Mall in Johannesburg. (Facebook/Killarney Mall)
  • Johannesburg’s Killarney Mall was evacuated due to a bomb scare. 
  • This led to a closure of several hours on a usually busy trading day. 
  • The mall posted on its Facebook page that after a sweep by the Bomb Squad, the mall was reopened. 

Johannesburg's Killarney Mall was evacuated on Saturday due to a bomb scare. 

People rushed out to allow for the Bomb Squad to sweep the building. 

The mall's initial advisory said the mall was evacuated due to safety protocols and the Bomb Squad was contracted. 

The mall posted later on its Facebook page that once getting clearance, it was reopened. 

"The Bomb Squad has completed a full investigation and sweep of the mall and can confirm the mall is safe and may resume trade."

Read more on:
johannesburg
