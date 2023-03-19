All hands on deck: Western Cape cops, army, metro police on high alert amid planned national shutdown

Integrated law enforcement agencies are on high alert, and tactical deployments are in place, ahead of Monday's planned national shutdown.

Across the country, the South African Police Service have been gearing up for the planned protest action.

Public transport operations would continue their regular schedules in the Western Cape despite a political threat to shut down services on Monday.

Integrated law enforcement agencies in the Western Cape are on high alert, and tactical deployments are in place, ready for the EFF's planned national shutdown on Monday.

In the Western Cape, integrated forces comprising SANDF members, various SAPS units, metro police with law enforcement officials from different municipalities, traffic services and a contingent of private security officials are operationally ready with deployments scheduled to commence at predetermined times in identified locations.

Western Cape Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile, said as part of the ProvJoints operational plan, police officials on foot, horseback, in vehicles and on motorbikes, with air support at strategic positions, are on hand to respond promptly and accordingly to incidents of lawlessness.

"The deployments will be enhanced utilising the integrated CCTV camera systems as well as other cutting-edge technology," Patekile added.

Patekile said a plea has been made to the organisers and participants of the planned action to respect the rule of law as law enforcement officials will not hesitate to take decisive action against those who break the law and infringe upon the rights of others.

"A dedicated contingent of detectives from the South African Police Service will be on hand to investigate reported cases. Social media users are warned against posting and disseminating inflammatory content contained in videos and messages that seek to incite violence and spread falsehoods," he added.

Police also urged community members to be active citizens and work with law enforcement agencies to report wrongdoing and criminality.



Community members, business owners, drivers, commuters and any other affected parties who find themselves adversely impacted by actions of the planned protest are advised to contact the police, the City of Cape Town or provincial government.

Today I met with Western Cape Police Commissioner Lt Gen Thembisile Patekile, his team and Provincial Police Oversight and Community Safety Minister @ReagenAllen. pic.twitter.com/Q4dYPScXp2 — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) March 19, 2023

Western Cape MEC for Mobility, Ricardo Mackenzie, said that public transport operations would continue their regular schedules in the Western Cape despite a political threat to shut down services on Monday.

"The South African National Taxi Council confirmed that minibus taxi services will operate on their regular schedules and routes and that their members have been warned to stay on high alert for the safety of passengers."

"Golden Arrow Bus Services reassured commuters that they plan to operate a regular service tomorrow, in collaboration with safety and security agencies, and that operational areas will be monitored with contingency plans in place."

"The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa has said that trains will operate as scheduled, any changes to the timetable will be communicated, and security plans are in place for the safety of passengers and staff," added Mackenzie.

Supplied Supplied by City of Cape Town law enforcement Photo Supplied Supplied

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola, who conducted a security state-of-readiness walkabout in Gauteng, also said that he was quite pleased about the integrated service in the province.

Advising the ProvJoints in Gauteng, Masemola said that they should exercise maximum restraint and protect all members of society.



