'All hell broke loose': Four arrested after going on violent 'rampage' through Mpumalanga hospital

Four suspects were arrested following an attack on staff at Carolina Provincial Hospital in Mpumalanga.

The group allegedly went into the hospital and robbed healthcare workers of their personal belongings.

They vandalised the hospital as well.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said on Friday that the incident happened in the early hours of 17 June when a group vandalised the hospital and robbed staff of their personal belongings.

Mohlala said the "outrageous behaviour" occurred after a man was brought to hospital, but later died of gunshot wounds.

"After this sad news reached people who brought him for medical treatment, all hell broke loose as they went on a rampage and caused a lot of havoc which sent shockwaves among the workers on duty.

"Some of them [staff] were assaulted and robbed of their personal items, including cellphones. As if that was not enough, the group reportedly went on and vandalised hospital properties, leaving behind a trail of destruction."

Mohlala said the Anti-Gang Unit had arrested the four suspects, aged between 17 and 21, and recovered a cellphone believed to have been stolen during the attack.

The four were expected to appear in the Carolina Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of malicious damage to property, business robbery, and possession of suspected stolen property.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said:

We cannot allow our health facilities, as well as the workers thereof, to work in fear of lawless individuals who parade themselves as gangsters, thereby instilling fear among the communities.

"That will have to stop, and it will never be allowed as long as we, as the police, are here. We are working very hard to ensure that each one of those involved in attacking our health facilities, especially in the recently reported incidents.

"We will not rest until we bring each of them to justice as we did with these four suspects."



