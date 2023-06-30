15m ago

Share

'All hell broke loose': Four arrested after going on violent 'rampage' through Mpumalanga hospital

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Police said the group reportedly went on and vandalised hospital properties, leaving behind a trail of destruction.
Police said the group reportedly went on and vandalised hospital properties, leaving behind a trail of destruction.
PHOTO: SAPS
  • Four suspects were arrested following an attack on staff at Carolina Provincial Hospital in Mpumalanga.
  • The group allegedly went into the hospital and robbed healthcare workers of their personal belongings.
  • They vandalised the hospital as well.

Four people have been arrested after they assaulted and robbed staff at Carolina Provincial Hospital in Mpumalanga.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said on Friday that the incident happened in the early hours of 17 June when a group vandalised the hospital and robbed staff of their personal belongings.

Mohlala said the "outrageous behaviour" occurred after a man was brought to hospital, but later died of gunshot wounds.

"After this sad news reached people who brought him for medical treatment, all hell broke loose as they went on a rampage and caused a lot of havoc which sent shockwaves among the workers on duty.

"Some of them [staff] were assaulted and robbed of their personal items, including cellphones. As if that was not enough, the group reportedly went on and vandalised hospital properties, leaving behind a trail of destruction."

READ | Senior nurse shot dead in her car outside Baragwanath Hospital

Mohlala said the Anti-Gang Unit had arrested the four suspects, aged between 17 and 21, and recovered a cellphone believed to have been stolen during the attack.

The four were expected to appear in the Carolina Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of malicious damage to property, business robbery, and possession of suspected stolen property.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela said: 

We cannot allow our health facilities, as well as the workers thereof, to work in fear of lawless individuals who parade themselves as gangsters, thereby instilling fear among the communities.

"That will have to stop, and it will never be allowed as long as we, as the police, are here. We are working very hard to ensure that each one of those involved in attacking our health facilities, especially in the recently reported incidents.

"We will not rest until we bring each of them to justice as we did with these four suspects."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
carolina provincial hospitalmpuamalangacrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you think about the ANC's new mission to bring the DA under 50% electoral support in the Western Cape?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
The ANC doesn’t stand a chance
68% - 1129 votes
It's possible with solid provincial leadership
4% - 61 votes
If the DA loses support, it won't be to the ANC
29% - 481 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

26 Jun

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport...

20 Jun

LISTEN | Driven up the Pole: Pieter du Toit on Presidency's R16m logistical flop, Warsaw airport standoff
LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?

20 Jun

LISTEN | Can the NHI Bill resolve SA's health crisis?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.93
-0.9%
Rand - Pound
23.89
-0.9%
Rand - Euro
20.52
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.53
-0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.0%
Platinum
891.97
-2.4%
Palladium
1,222.16
-1.5%
Gold
1,903.11
-0.3%
Silver
22.40
-0.8%
Brent Crude
74.34
+0.4%
Top 40
69,867
+0.4%
All Share
75,131
+0.3%
Resource 10
61,488
+0.4%
Industrial 25
105,035
+0.3%
Financial 15
15,831
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery

29 Jun

Gauteng MEC visits SA’s largest freestanding solar plant powering a brewery
WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier

28 Jun

WATCH: The Lessons of the Cyber War Frontier
Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now

28 Jun

Absa Money Makeover: Success is a small step taken right now
WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve

25 Jun

WATCH | Invest in the future you want to invest in | Ahead of the Curve
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23173.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo