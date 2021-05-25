1h ago

add bookmark

All parties will have a vote in Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment committee

Jan Gerber
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane
Jan Gerber, News24
  • All parties will have a vote in the committee that will deal with Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment.
  • Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise briefed the rules committee on her decision to review the composition of the Section 194 committee on Tuesday.
  • This comes after the UDM complained about smaller parties not having a vote. 

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise has amended the composition of the Section 194 committee that will deal with the impeachment of Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

All parties will now be allowed a vote in the committee.

On 16 March, the National Assembly voted to impeach Mkhwebane.

READ | Hlophe withdraws from Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment case

The UDM was among the parties that voted against the motion.

After that, Modise announced that the committee's 26 members were from each of the 14 political parties represented in the National Assembly.

Only 11 MPs will be voting committee members, and the remaining 15 will be non-voting members. Holomisa was among the non-voting members, while the ANC, DA, EFF, IFP and FF Plus had voting members.

Divergent views

READ | Mkhwebane believes she will be cleared of all wrongdoing after damning panel report

In a letter to Modise, Holomisa said political parties represented different constituencies and therefore held different positions.

He said it was important for these positions and divergent views to be reflected in all the decision-making processes of Parliament, starting with the committee process.

He accused the "so-called large parties" of arrogance and hubris.

According to Holomisa, it is "problematic, wholly undemocratic and unconstitutional" that smaller parties cannot vote in the Section 194 committee. He proposed a weighted voting system for all ad hoc and Section 194 committees.

But, at a National Assembly Rules Committee meeting on 5 May, the ANC, DA and FF Plus didn't support the idea.

Shortly after that meeting, Holomisa wrote to Modise again.

"I understand, after having been approached by the media for comment this afternoon, that the rules committee has considered the matter and has rejected the United Democratic Movement's proposal," he wrote.

"The UDM herewith urgently requests a formal letter from your office informing us of the outcome of the meeting, as well as a copy of the minutes of the aforementioned rules committee meeting with the purpose of seeking judicial review outside Parliament."

On Tuesday, the National Assembly rules committee met again.

Secretary to the National Assembly, Masibulele Xaso, said Modise sought advice and looked into Section 194 and the rules on Section 89, which deals with the impeachment of the president.

Modise then decided to review the membership of the Section 194 committee.

She said it became obvious that it would face problems if they treated it like any other committee.

"I don't think it will change much; it will strengthen democratic processes," Modise said.

The committee will now have 36 members, all with voting rights. The ANC will have 19 members, the DA four, the EFF two and all other parties one. However, the ATM has indicated that it does not want to participate.

An objection wasn't raised and the UDM welcomed the decision.

The matter will now be referred to a sub-committee for authorisation, but the committee can start its work in the meantime.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
busisiwe mkhwebanethandi modiseparliamentpolitics
Lottery
R115k for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
As South Africa faces down the third Covid-19 wave, how are you keeping your family safe ?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Staying at home, isolating and being careful
6% - 2681 votes
Sanitising and wearing masks when we go out
21% - 10063 votes
Going on as usual, we're not afraid of the virus
73% - 35014 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Exploring the assassination of Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine

19 May

PODCAST | HIV unmuted: Aids and the elusive vaccine
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo

20 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 2 - Who ordered the Bozwana hit? Spotlight on Supra Mahumapelo
PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana

13 May

PODCAST | Too Many Enemies: Episode 1 - the assassination of billionaire Wandile Bozwana
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
view
Rand - Dollar
13.85
+0.6%
Rand - Pound
19.64
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
16.97
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.75
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,882.19
+0.1%
Silver
27.64
-0.5%
Palladium
2,757.00
+1.0%
Platinum
1,182.36
+0.2%
Brent Crude
68.46
+3.0%
Top 40
60,567
+0.9%
All Share
66,591
+0.8%
Resource 10
66,469
+0.1%
Industrial 25
85,337
+1.0%
Financial 15
13,027
+2.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university

19 May

FEEL GOOD | DUT master's student makes and supplies sanitisers to university
FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir

14 May

FEEL GOOD | Northern Cape cop breaks barriers as first female to drive a Casspir
WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing...

14 May

WATCH | FEEL GOOD: Raising the bar! How Soweto weightlifting club is changing lives via sport, education
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo