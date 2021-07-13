1h ago

All police resources deployed in Western Cape to stave off unrest, says top cop

Tammy Petersen and Jenni Evans
  • Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile says all available resources have been deployed into an integrated plan in case the violence playing out in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal spreads to the Western Cape.
  • No confirmed looting incidents have been reported in the province.
  • Patekile confirmed officers from the Western Cape had been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal but that the amending of shifts would mean "we don't feel that gap".

A multidisciplinary integrated plan has been drafted for the Western Cape to ensure that the scenes playing out in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal does not spread to the province, new top cop Lieutenant-General Thembisile Patekile said on Tuesday.

This as all available resources, including police officers who perform office duties, were deployed "to the ground" to allow for more personnel on the street so that there was "sufficient manpower to deal with whatever eventuality that confronts us," he added.

Patekile, who was appointed as provincial commissioner on 1 July, said he had ensured his officers were in malls, shopping centres and business districts, on patrol.

A police helicopter flying over Cape Town assists with aerial monitoring, and the City of Cape Town's widespread CCTV network is being monitored for any potential outbreaks of violence. 

"But now what we have picked up that with the more policemen … some business are closing down, thinking there is something that is happening. In the meantime, we are there to ensure that we [maintain] order…" he added.

Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said in addition to the police, other law enforcement agencies such as the metro police, law enforcement and traffic officers had boosted the number of uniforms ready to respond to any possible lawlessness to 8 500.

Premier Alan Winde, who hosted a digital media briefing alongside Patekile and Fritz, expressed concern about the amount of fake news being spread via messaging and social media.

Referring to a specific incident in which claims of looting was reported at the Town Centre in Mitchells Plain, Winde said this had in fact been a robbery which was "dealt with swiftly" by the police and local law enforcement officers.

Looters

A report that Makro in the industrial and warehousing zone of Montague Gardens was about to be set upon by looters was also swiftly responded to, with the police and law enforcement rushing over. 

News24 saw shoppers being evacuated and gates closed at Makro and the immediate surroundings.

Patekile said the store closed as a precaution, but it expected to reopen on Wednesday.

Winde added the spreading of false incidents were worrying.

"Please don't try to fuel fires in this province. Please don't try to stoke people's emotions up by spreading fake news - it delays the processes of us trying to keep everything safe and calm.

"A number of times [on Monday], we had to move in very quickly based on fake news items and its unacceptable when these things are not true because you are pulling resources away from areas that need it to make sure that we have calm, we have control, we have management in place," he said.

Patekile confirmed officers from the Western Cape had been deployed to KwaZulu-Natal but the amending of shifts would mean "we don't feel that gap".

He said extra personnel had been deployed to potentially problematic routes and hot spots, which he identified as any business area or shopping centre.

"Currently, the cluster commanders of the entire province have been having meetings with the district municipalities as well as local municipalities, security companies and law enforcement in those areas so that we combine all our efforts towards responding to any eventuality."

Patekile called for calm, saying the police were in contact with local businesses in their precincts while also engaging with community police forums, neighbourhood watches and other anti-crime networks.

He warned the police would crack down on the spreading of false information and incitement. 

"With the fake news that is happening, we might be diverted in the wrong direction."

