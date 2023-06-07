All seven men accused of murdering Coka brothers on Mpumalanga farm acquitted

The Coka brothers were murdered on a Mpumalanga farm.

Some of the accused were farmers.

The NPA is looking to appeal the court's decision to acquit the seven accused.

Seven men who were charged with the murder of the Coka brothers at a Mpumalanga farm have been acquitted.

This came after the judge found that the testimony of the State witnesses was not credible.

Amos and Zenzele Coka were killed in April 2021 during a tense standoff at the Pampoenkraal gate between the men, some of whom are farmers, and seasonal workers.

Farmer Werner Potgieter, 48, his son Cornelius Greyling, 26, Zenzele Patrick Yende, 48, Daniel Malan, 38, Othard Klingenberg, 58, Ignatius Steynberg, 31, and Andries Pienaar, 32, were charged with murder, attempted murder, obstructing the course of justice, assault, and transgressing the Firearms Control Act.

On Tuesday, they were all acquitted in the Mpumalanga High Court in Middelburg.

Judge Bruce Langa acquitted the men on all charges following a Section 174 application brought by them last week.



The brothers were part of a group of farm dwellers who were seeking seasonal work.

READ | Mpumalanga farm killing trial: Video shows slain Coka brother charging alleged killers

Last month, State witness Siyabonga Hlatshwayo described the final moments before Amos and his brother Zenzele were shot dead.

Hlatshwayo told the Mpumalanga High Court sitting in the Evander Magistrate's Court that he had fled to a nearby hill after Klingenberg had fired a shot.

Provincial National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said: "The NPA will study the judgment and see if there are prospects of appealing the decision of the acquittal."



