All systems go for 2021 matric finals, but 2020 question paper leak report still outstanding

Quality assurance council Umalusi h as issued a stern warning to pupils and teachers to refrain from cheating in the matric finals or leaking question papers.

U malusi focused on eight areas for quality assurance ahead of the exams later this month.

The Department of Basic Education has put measures in place for the release and collection of question papers after leaks last year.

It's all systems go for the 2021 National Senior Certificate (NSC) exams, but a probe into question paper leaks in 20202 is still hanging in the air due to the absence of a Department of Basic Education (DBE) report.

So says quality assurance council Umalusi.

Speaking during a briefing in Johannesburg on Friday on the state of readiness for the exams, Umalusi CEO Dr Mafu Rakometsi said the council had identified risks and shortcomings and was pleased that they were attended to.

The exams will take place from 27 October and 6 December.

Leak in 2020

In 2020, the Mathematics Paper 2 and Physical Sciences Paper 2 were leaked, resulting in a probe by the DBE's National Investigating Task Team.

It was found that a leak came from a worker at a firm that was contracted to print the exam papers and another came from the Government Printing Works, News24 previously reported.

While it was not widespread, some candidates' results and certificates were withheld, pending further investigations. The department was required to block the results of those who were implicated, pending the outcome of the investigations.



Mafu said: "Umalusi is still waiting for the Department of Basic Education to submit the report of the National Investigating Task Team to council for consideration."

The CEO added that no time frames were given to the department because of the nature and extent of investigations that needed to be done.

Mafu said:

The implication is that the matter remains unresolved. So where the candidates' results have been withheld, they remain in that status. We cannot release them until the students (those who were implicated) have been cleared. Once the department finishes their investigation, they will submit their report to us and based on whatever findings they have, we will be able to make a pronouncement and map the way forward.

The CEO could not immediately recall the number of 2020 candidates who were without their certificates due to the investigation.



Improved systems

But Umalusi said it believed it had fulfilled its role in monitoring and verifying the work of assessment bodies - the department, the Independent Examinations Board (IEB), and the South African Comprehensive examinations Quality Assurance (Sacai).

Mafu said the council implemented its risk management-based approach to evaluate the bodies' readiness to conduct the exams.

This allowed Umalusi to identify risks that could compromise the delivery of credible examinations on time and advised bodies where it was relevant.

He said the DBE, IEB and Sacai improved their systems and introduced innovative ideas to strengthen the system where gaps were found.



He added that all Umalusi's concerns were brought to the attention of the relevant provincial heads of departments for corrective action before the start of the 2021 exams.

"Regardless of identified risks and shortcomings, I can report to the South African public that, in the main, our systems are ready to administer the 2021 final examinations. But Umalusi will be monitoring the conduct of the examinations to ensure full compliance with our regulations."

Printing, distribution and collection of question papers

Among the focus areas that the council monitored were the printing, packaging and distribution of question papers, according to Umalusi's Mary-Louise Madalane.

She said that for 2021, the DBE put measures in place for the release and collection of question papers.

All provincial education departments(PEDs) were required to put together a risk assessment document and mitigating strategies for the process.



There will be high security at printing centres and all staff will sign a confidentiality declaration form.

"The printing of the November 2021 NSC examinations commenced in line with PEDs' management plans for [the] printing of national question papers," Madalane said.

She said the National Examinations Irregularities Committee was also operating to monitor the exams and that all DBE principles to standardise the imposition of sanctions were circulated for provincial departments to implement.

Mafu wished the class of 2021 well for the exams.

By 14 October, 897 786 candidates registered to write the exams at 11 308 centres across the country. Marking will take place at 193 centres. Another 13 894 candidates registered to write the IEB exams and 4 361 part-time candidates registered with Sacai.

Umalusi issued a "stern warning" to pupils and teachers to refrain from cheating or leaking question papers.

"We berate and condemn this criminal practice with the contempt it deserves. Cheating compromises the integrity of our national examination system, which we are mandated to jealously protect as a quality council."