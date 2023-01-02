All systems go for Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations in Cape Town

Thousands are expected to attend Cape Town's annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations.

The celebrations which have become a annual tradition will see the beloved Cape minstrels take to the streets .

This month, the City of Cape Town during a full council sitting approved a three-year funding deal for celebrations.

Its all systems go for the Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations expected to take place on Monday in Cape Town after a two year break following the Covid-19 hard lockdown.

Cape Town's annual street parade featuring the Cape minstrels is expected to attract thousands of spectators.

Muneeb Gambeno, Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) Director, said that the backing they have received from a new title sponsor Hollywoodbets along with the support of the City of Cape Town and other sponsors paved the way for the minstrels' return.

"In order to organise an event on this scale, we need many stakeholders to work together to achieve the vision of creating an inclusive event for all the people of Cape Town. We are thrilled that the Klopse are able to take to the streets again in 2023, and look forward to the best version of the event to date," he said.

Hollywoodbets Brand and Communication Manager, Devin Heffer said they were honoured to be a part of this iconic event.

Heffer said:

The partnership comes at a vital time as communities in the Cape are recovering from the devastating effects of Covid-19. Being a community-focused company, we are excited to be a part of, and add value, to this fun and vibrant event.

This month, the City of Cape Town during a full council sitting also approved a three-year funding deal that will see the City fork out over R5 million each year for the Tweede Nuwe Jaar and Malay Choir celebrations.

The KKKA has been allocated R4.1 million for the current financial year to host the popular parade that takes place on 2 January, while the Cape Malay Choir Board will receive R1.1 million to hold its Malay Choir road marches.

Mayoral committee member for Safety and Security, JP Smith said the Tweede Nuwe Jaar Street Parade is a tradition that spans decades and it is very much part of the cornerstone of our cultural diversity in Cape Town.

He said:

This event has faced hardship over the last two years, having to be cancelled due to the global pandemic. This has resulted in loss of livelihood and revenue for the countless people in the value chain who rely on these events to make a living.

"We are really looking forward to kicking off the new year with the Street Parade by putting on a massive celebration for their return and to ensure that those who make a livelihood through these events can continue doing so," Smith added.

Meanwhile, the City has implemented a number of road blocks ahead of the festivities on Monday.