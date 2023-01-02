2h ago

add bookmark

All systems go for Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations in Cape Town

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Cape Town Street Parade sees thousands of minstrels from all areas across Cape Town performing in the streets of the city centre.
The Cape Town Street Parade sees thousands of minstrels from all areas across Cape Town performing in the streets of the city centre.
Brenton Geach/Gallo Images via Getty mages
  • Thousands are expected to attend Cape Town's annual Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations.
  • The celebrations which have become a annual tradition will see the beloved Cape minstrels take to the streets . 
  • This month, the City of Cape Town during a full council sitting approved a three-year funding deal for celebrations.

Its all systems go for the Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations expected to take place on Monday in Cape Town after a two year break following the Covid-19 hard lockdown. 

Cape Town's annual street parade featuring the Cape minstrels is expected to attract thousands of spectators. 

Muneeb Gambeno, Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) Director, said that the backing they have received from a new title sponsor Hollywoodbets along with the support of the City of Cape Town and other sponsors paved the way for the minstrels' return.

"In order to organise an event on this scale, we need many stakeholders to work together to achieve the vision of creating an inclusive event for all the people of Cape Town. We are thrilled that the Klopse are able to take to the streets again in 2023, and look forward to the best version of the event to date," he said. 

Hollywoodbets Brand and Communication Manager, Devin Heffer said they were honoured to be a part of this iconic event.

Heffer said:

The partnership comes at a vital time as communities in the Cape are recovering from the devastating effects of Covid-19. Being a community-focused company, we are excited to be a part of, and add value, to this fun and vibrant event.

This month, the City of Cape Town during a full council sitting also approved a three-year funding deal that will see the City fork out over R5 million each year for the Tweede Nuwe Jaar and Malay Choir celebrations.

The KKKA has been allocated R4.1 million for the current financial year to host the popular parade that takes place on 2 January, while the Cape Malay Choir Board will receive R1.1 million to hold its Malay Choir road marches.

Mayoral committee member for Safety and Security, JP Smith said the Tweede Nuwe Jaar Street Parade is a tradition that spans decades and it is very much part of the cornerstone of our cultural diversity in Cape Town.

He said:

This event has faced hardship over the last two years, having to be cancelled due to the global pandemic. This has resulted in loss of livelihood and revenue for the countless people in the value chain who rely on these events to make a living.

"We are really looking forward to kicking off the new year with the Street Parade by putting on a massive celebration for their return and to ensure that those who make a livelihood through these events can continue doing so," Smith added.

Meanwhile, the City has implemented a number of road blocks ahead of the festivities on Monday. 

tweede nuwe jaar
These are the roads that will be closed. (Supplied)

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jp smithwestern capecape towntweede nuwejaarcape malay
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What’s the one story you wish South Africa could leave behind in 2022?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Load shedding crisis
65% - 1777 votes
Rising cost of living
15% - 424 votes
Racism and race-fuelled attacks
20% - 547 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022

29 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Zondo, coalitions and conversations with A-list celebs - looking back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 3): Latin America
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.99
+0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.52
-0.1%
Rand - Euro
18.17
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.57
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,827.41
+0.0%
Silver
24.02
+0.2%
Palladium
1,797.89
+0.2%
Platinum
1,073.50
+0.1%
Brent Crude
85.91
+2.9%
Top 40
66,955
0.0%
All Share
73,049
0.0%
Resource 10
70,805
0.0%
Industrial 25
90,308
0.0%
Financial 15
15,525
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | ‘It was all love’: Cape Town foundation gifts more than 300 kids with...

25 Dec 2022

FEEL GOOD | ‘It was all love’: Cape Town foundation gifts more than 300 kids with Santa shoe boxes
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to...

22 Dec 2022

Meet the Stellenbosch teacher who creates a song and dance in his classroom to help his students to learn
Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero

21 Dec 2022

Bullseye: Grant Sampson returns from World Darts Championship a local hero
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won

15 Dec 2022

Opera is shaking things up this World Cup with over $300 000 in prizes to be won
WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?

15 Dec 2022

WATCH | What if I could grow a lump sum retirement investment by more than 60%?
22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses

15 Dec 2022

22% of South Africans say they most value a good experience in local businesses
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

13 Dec 2022

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo