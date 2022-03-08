49m ago

All Western Cape Metrorail lines halted due to substation malfunction after load shedding

accreditation
Nicole McCain
A Metrorail passenger train in Cape Town.
A Metrorail passenger train in Cape Town.
PHOTO: Jaco Marais

All Metrorail lines in the Western Cape ground to a halt on Tuesday due to a substation malfunction which occurred after load shedding.

Metrorail spokesperson Nana Zenani said that the Tafelbaai substation, which feeds Metrorail, was "failing to come back into service" after load shedding.

Stage 2 load shedding was implemented from 17:00 on Monday afternoon due to a breakdown at Medupi Unit 3.

On Monday morning, a unit each at the Matla, Kendal, Matimba, Kusile and Grootvlei power stations tripped, while a unit each at Arnot and Hendrina power stations were forced to shut down, contributing to the constrained supply, Eskom announced.

Load shedding is expected to be implemented continuously until 05:00 on Wednesday.

Zenani said: 

The net effect is a widespread unavailability of Metrorail substations feeding power to move our trains, which are electrically operated. Metrorail is left with no other alternative but to suspend its services while Eskom is currently busy fixing the problem on their side.

All lines are affected by the suspension of services.

News24 had not received comment from Eskom at the time of publication. Comment will be added once received.


