All Western Cape Metrorail lines halted due to substation malfunction after load shedding

All Metrorail lines in the Western Cape ground to a halt on Tuesday due to a substation malfunction which occurred after load shedding.
Metrorail spokesperson Nana Zenani said that the Tafelbaai substation, which feeds Metrorail, was "failing to come back into service" after load shedding.
Stage 2 load shedding was implemented from 17:00 on Monday afternoon due to a breakdown at Medupi Unit 3.
On Monday morning, a unit each at the Matla, Kendal, Matimba, Kusile and Grootvlei power stations tripped, while a unit each at Arnot and Hendrina power stations were forced to shut down, contributing to the constrained supply, Eskom announced.
Load shedding is expected to be implemented continuously until 05:00 on Wednesday.
Zenani said:
All
lines are affected by the suspension of services.
News24 had not received comment from Eskom at the time of publication. Comment will be added once received.
Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.