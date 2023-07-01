54m ago

All wind and no thunder: Why Inada's 'tornado' is a landspout

Na'ilah Ebrahim, Nicole McCain and Marvin Charles
The SAWS has said that landspout, not a tornado moved through Inanda on Tuesday.
PHOTO: Screengrab, @TrafficSA, Twitter
  • Strong winds that left a trail of destruction in Inanda have been classified as a landspout.
  • The weather phenomenon was initially thought to have been a tornado.
  • The SA Weather Service said no thunderstorms - a requirement for a tornado to form - were present at the time.

The South Africa Weather Service (SAWS) has confirmed it was a landspout that formed over Inanda and Phoenix on Tuesday and not a tornado as initially believed.

While the two weather phenomena appear quite similar, there are a few marked differences.

“On first impression, landspouts and tornados do look very similar; both phenomena manifest themselves as a dark, spinning vortex or tube extending from the base of a cloud,” the SAWS said.

“While landspouts and tornados may look very much alike, their formative processes are widely different.”

Tornados typically cause more damage over a great area and only form in the presence of a thunderstorm.

The SAWS said that on Tuesday, there was no evidence of a “parent thunderstorm” that might have created a tornado in the wider area and that “no eyewitnesses mentioned either lightning or thunder”.

On the Enhanced Fujita (EF) Scale - used to assess storm damage due to landspouts, waterspouts and tornados - tornados typically cause damage across a much greater range, from EF0 (minor damage) right up to EF5 (catastrophic damage).

However, wind damage due to landspouts or waterspouts tends to be much less severe. The landspout recorded on Tuesday was rated as an EF1 event associated with wind gusts in excess of 100km/h.

Landspouts can form when two low-level air masses move in opposing directions.

“The air trapped along this narrow boundary is sometimes exposed to a twisting force, which can force the air column to twist or spin around a vertically orientated axis,” SAWS said.


“When this phenomenon occurs over a lake or ocean surface, it is called a waterspout. Waterspouts are commonly encountered along almost all coastlines worldwide.”

The SAWS said it was not possible to predict when a landspout or waterspout might form due to their “very localised, short-lived nature”.

“However, forecasts based on the background ingredients required for landspout formation may help to identify days when the formation of such phenomena is more or less likely,” the SAWS said.

Expert in extreme weather, Farman Ullah, said the main differences between tornados and landspouts include their formation, structure and size, intensity as well as the severity of associated weather. 

"Tornados form within severe thunderstorms, and have a more defined funnel and are larger and more intense. They can also cause significant damage .... They are often accompanied by strong winds, heavy rain, lightning, and sometimes hail or tornado debris."

He said landspouts are a smaller type of tornado that form over land, and are less destructive compared to classic tornados. 

"Landspouts form from non-supercell thunderstorms or convective clouds, have a slender funnel and are smaller and weaker. They are more commonly observed in dry climates," said Ullah. 

He added:

Despite their differences, both tornados and landspouts should be taken seriously and appropriate precautions should be taken to ensure personal safety during their occurrence.

On Friday morning, authorities said that at least seven people had died as a result of severe weather in the province. Another seven people had been reported missing.

News24 previously reported that around 70 houses in eThekwini were completely destroyed and a further 110 damaged. This affected 552 people and left 151 individuals homeless.


