43m ago

add bookmark

Allegations in newspaper report against Lindiwe Sisulu are 'baseless and false' - spokesperson

accreditation
Marvin Charles
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Lindiwe Sisulu. (Rapport)
Lindiwe Sisulu. (Rapport)
  • Lindiwe Sisulu's spokesperson says the minister is dismayed by the "baseless and false allegations against her published by the City Press".
  • The report alleges that she delayed the appointments of top executives on the Amatola Water Board. 
  • Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle this week saw Sisulu shifted - she is now the minister of tourism.

Former water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu set the record straight regarding allegations that she delayed the appointments of top executives on the Amatola Water Board because her "preferred candidates" did not make the cut.

In a statement, Sisulu's spokesperson, Steve Motale, said the minister noted "with utter disgust, the baseless and false allegations against her published by the City Press".

"Minister Sisulu wishes to emphasise that she has, during her tenure as minister of human settlements, water and sanitation, never interfered in the operational affairs of the two departments and any of their entities, including the water boards."

According to the City Press report, which was published on Sunday, an anonymous letter was sent to Parliament's water and sanitation portfolio committee.

READ | Sisulu’s water wars

According to the letter, Sisulu's adviser at Amatola Water, Mphumzi Mdekazi, requested R60 million from the department for drought relief, but received more. The letter suggests this was proof that an official from Sisulu's office was trying to control Amatola's affairs.

The report also stated that suspended Amatola Water deputy chairperson, Buhle Tonise, claimed the board's acting chairperson, Zamikhaya Xalisa, told her that a candidate for the chief financial officer position was "directed by the minister's people to meet him at a hotel prior to the interviews".

Motale added that the allegations raised in the anonymous letter to Parliament was brought to Sisulu's attention.

"She (Sisulu) immediately instituted an investigation, whose findings will form part of her handover report to the new water and sanitation minister, Mr Senzo Mchunu, who will decide whether or not he makes the report public."


President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet reshuffle, which took place earlier this week, resulted in Sisulu being shifted from her previous portfolio. She is now the minister of tourism.

ALSO READ | Lindiwe Sisulu aims to clean house

Motale said the allegations was an onslaught against Sisulu.

"Lies being peddled through the media is a desperate attempt by those implicated in corruption to evade the law. She [Sisulu] is fully aware that this is part of a sponsored political campaign by those wishing to destroy her politically."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
lindiwe sisuluwestern capecape townpoliticscabinet reshuffle
Lottery
Perfect start to the month for 1 Daily Lotto player!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Should schools be returning to full-time schedules now?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, children need to catch up
55% - 1581 votes
No, the third wave is more serious and children are getting sick too
14% - 407 votes
A rotational timetable should be combined with online learning
31% - 881 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?

31 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Surviving Covid-19 and unrest: - will our economy ever recover?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?

24 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Why did SA's security agencies fail to avert the looting chaos?
PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down

17 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Scenes of anarchy grip KZN and Gauteng as shops are looted and burnt down
PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst

10 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: Covid-19 third wave gains momentum as Western Cape braces for worst
view
Rand - Dollar
14.67
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.32
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.22
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,763.89
0.0%
Silver
24.34
0.0%
Palladium
2,631.00
0.0%
Platinum
984.64
0.0%
Brent Crude
70.70
-0.8%
Top 40
62,509
+0.5%
All Share
68,674
+0.4%
Resource 10
69,329
+0.3%
Industrial 25
86,830
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,570
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school

06 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Prisoners assemble 20 wheelchairs for Eastern Cape special needs school
FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off

03 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Kindness of strangers: Stellenbosch student has university debt paid off
LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed...

29 Jul

LETTER | Not all taxi drivers are bad guys, this one is a hero even when I smashed his van
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Tokyo Olympics
LIVE
LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 16: 2020 Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished...

4h ago

LIVE | Tokyo Olympics Day 16: 2020 Olympics declared closed, flame extinguished and baton handed over to Paris for 2024 games
Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008

11h ago

Curtain comes down on SA's Tokyo Olympic campaign and worst medal haul since 2008
Tokyo Olympics | Medals table

23 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Medals table
Tokyo Olympics | Schedule

29 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Schedule
Tokyo Olympics | Results

30 Jul

Tokyo Olympics | Results
Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold

07 Aug

Brazil beat Spain after extra time to win Olympic football gold
SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in...

06 Aug

SA 4x400m relay team rue 7th-placed finish in heats: 'We really needed Wayde in our team'
Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in...

05 Aug

Shot put star Kyle Blignaut after Olympics debut: 'I'm happy to be placed 6th in the world'
Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again

05 Aug

Embarrassing! US woe as Olympic relay jinx strikes again
SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'

05 Aug

SA's 4x100m relay team drop baton in heats: 'There was a lot of confusion'
SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final

04 Aug

SA's Maswanganyi, Jobodwana take some positives after missing out on 200m final
Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate

04 Aug

Namibian medallist reopens athletics 'intersex' debate
Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final

04 Aug

Bruce Springsteen's daughter misses out on qualification for Olympic equestrian final
Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'

03 Aug

Shot putter Kyle Blignaut makes SA history: 'Hopefully, I can do us proud'
SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'

03 Aug

SA veteran star Wenda Nel leaves Tokyo with a smile: 'I gave it my all'
Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final

03 Aug

Pain for SA as Jobodwana, Munyai and Maswanganyi fail to make 200m final
SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo

03 Aug

SA trio Maswanganyi, Jobodwana, Munyai advance to 200m semi-finals in Tokyo
Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo

03 Aug

Wayde van Niekerk: How a PR stunt gone wrong paved a nightmarish road to Tokyo
How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and...

03 Aug

How Cyril's hard lockdown primed Flora Duffy for triathlon gold - for Bermuda (and SA)
Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't...

01 Aug

Neil Powell on 'tough' Covid-19 challenges, Blitzboks 5th-place finish: 'It wasn't meant to be'
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21201.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo