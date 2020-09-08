46m ago

add bookmark

Alleged assassination plot report on Deputy Judge President Goliath referred to police, SSA

Tammy Petersen
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Judge President John Hlophe.
Judge President John Hlophe.
File, Netwerk24
  • An alleged plot to kill Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath has been referred to the police and State Security Agency.
  • Judge President John Hlophe, named in the assassination plot allegations, was still consulting with his lawyer on Tuesday.
  • Goliath confirmed to News24 that she was informed of the threat by members of the Grahamstown Bar. 

A preliminary report about an alleged plot to assassinate Western Cape Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath has been referred to the police and State Security Agency (SSA), the Ministry of Justice and Correctional Services said on Tuesday.

The document, compiled by the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services (JICS), was sent to these authorities, so that it can be "processed within the spectrum of law enforcement agencies' mandate", spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said.

"We will be guided by these two departments as to what steps can be taken in the interim, pending finalisation of the report," he said.

Judge President John Hlophe, who was named in the assassination plot allegations against his deputy over the weekend, said on Sunday he was shocked by the reports implicating him.

'Baseless'

His lawyer, Barnabas Xulu, who at the time called the averments "baseless and false", on Tuesday said he was still consulting with his client.

According to the JICS report cited by GroundUp, the allegation was that the senior judge, whom GroundUp did not initially name, allegedly contracted two men to assassinate his colleague through a third party.

A total of R3 million was "promised for the hit", but although it was nearly carried out, it was called off.

The would-be assassins still demanded money, and were allegedly paid R200 000.

Hlophe and Goliath were later identified in a report by Daily Maverick on Saturday.

Prison

Goliath confirmed to News24 that she was informed of the threat by members of the Grahamstown Bar after an inmate contacted them from prison.

She could not, however, give any further details.

In a separate matter, in January, she lodged a complaint against Hlophe, accusing him of gross misconduct and compromising the functioning of the Western Cape High Court.

News24 reported that she, among others, alleged there was preferential treatment for Hlophe's wife, Judge Gayaat Salie-Hlophe, that Hlophe had attempted to influence the appointments of judges seen as favourable to former president Jacob Zuma in the so-called Earthlife Africa case, and he had alleged assaulted a colleague, Judge Musthak Parker, last year.

Hlophe followed with a counter-complaint, denying the allegations of his deputy.

Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng in July dismissed the counter-complaint against Goliath.

He recommended that a tribunal be set up to investigate three serious allegations against Hlophe, a decision the judge president said he would appeal.

The claims to be probed are the alleged assault on Judge Parker, in Parker's chambers last year, the alleged use of abusive language for calling Goliath a "rubbish" and a "piece of s---" when he chased her out of his chambers in 2017, and the alleged abuse of power in relation to the office of the deputy judge president after he appointed a "very junior judge" to act on his behalf when he launched the Eastern Circuit Court Local Division in George last year.

News24 approached the office of the chief justice for comment. This will be added once received.

Related Links
Top WC judge John Hlophe 'shocked' as reports link him to alleged plot to kill deputy
'There should be prompt justice': Moseneke on 12-year-old complaint against Judge Hlophe
Hlophe to appeal Mogoeng ruling, says it fails 'to uphold elementary standards of justice'
Read more on:
john hlophepatricia goliathcape town
Lottery
1 person bags R337k in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Gyms are now open again. Have you gone back yet?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and it was great
20% - 1658 votes
Yes, but I wasn't impressed and won't be back soon
5% - 372 votes
No, I'm not comfortable with going back yet
54% - 4377 votes
Not yet, but I plan to
21% - 1744 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart

05 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Ramaphosa gets rid of bad apples who are enjoying free ride on ANC cart
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week

01 Sep

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Gary Porritt and Sue Bennett back in court next week
PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours

29 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: To drink or not to drink? SA caught in a dizzy spell over alcohol ban rumours
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched

25 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: Fugitive Bobroff attorneys remain untouched
PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people

22 Aug

PODCAST | THE STORY: Reflecting on the Kalahari tragedy that claimed the lives of 10 people
PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?

18 Aug

PODCAST | WHITE COLLAR HEIST: What happened to the Barry Tannenbaum Ponzi probe?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.89
(-1.18)
ZAR/GBP
22.04
(-0.27)
ZAR/EUR
19.94
(-0.99)
ZAR/AUD
12.23
(-0.60)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-1.54)
Gold
1935.40
(+0.27)
Silver
26.71
(-0.45)
Platinum
910.22
(+0.23)
Brent Crude
42.05
(-1.52)
Palladium
2273.50
(-0.78)
All Share
54438.82
(+0.07)
Top 40
50182.96
(-0.00)
Financial 15
9770.85
(+2.77)
Industrial 25
72541.37
(+0.19)
Resource 10
54939.74
(-1.05)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's...

07 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Ally the poached pangolin gives birth in the wild after SA team's rescue efforts
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Horse riding community bands together to help beloved coach after accident wrecks car
PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies

01 Sep

PICS | Excitement as Roodekrans black eagle chick takes to the skies
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20251.3) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo