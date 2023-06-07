1h ago

Share

Alleged 'Black Axe' scammers challenging extradition to US

accreditation
Jenni Evans
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The eight men were arrested in Parklands in 2021 for various scams, mostly romance scams targeting lonely people.
The eight men were arrested in Parklands in 2021 for various scams, mostly romance scams targeting lonely people.
PHOTO: Tetra Images, Getty Images
  • Twenty months after their arrest, the alleged "Black Axe" Cape Town leaders are still arguing technical points on their extradition. 
  • They were arrested in Parklands in 2021 for an assortment of scams, mostly romance scams that targeted lonely people. 
  • The methods were allegedly to form a romantic relationship, then start hitting their targets up for money for help with a sudden calamity.

Twenty months after the arrest of eight men for extradition to the United States to be tried on transnational internet financial fraud charges, the courts are still arguing the technicalities of whether South Africa can indeed hand them over to US authorities.  

Perry Osagiede, Enorense Izevbiege, Franklin Edosa Osagiede, Osariemen Eric Clement, Collins Owhofasa Otughwor, Musa Mudashiru, Toritseju Gabriel Otubu, and Prince Ibeabuchi Mark were arrested in Parklands, Cape Town, in 2021.

Described by the FBI as a group of Nigerian men who form the Cape Town chapter of the Neo Black Movement of Africa, also known as "Black Axe", they are wanted for trial in the US on charges of wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy between 2011 to 2021. 

Some are also charged with identity theft. 

A statement by the US Attorney's office said wire fraud alone carried a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. 

According to the statement, the accusations were that they made up stories about travelling for work and then suddenly asked their target for money for an unfortunate event "often involving a construction site or problems with a crane". 

They allegedly used social media websites, online dating websites, and voice-over-internet protocol phone numbers to find and talk to victims in the US under various aliases like Alan Dupont, Philip Coughlan and Aiden Wilson. 

READ | 'SA is not a nobody's country' - Western Cape judge dismisses Black Axe bail appeal

Their targets thought they were in a real romance, so if they hesitated with payment requests, they would be threatened with sensitive pictures of themselves being distributed. 

They also allegedly used their targets' US bank accounts to transfer money to the US or convinced them to open an account in the US that the accused would use to launder money from scams. 

They also allegedly used fake business entities to disguise where the money came from. 

Many of the victims are understood to be lonely people who thought they were in a real long-distance relationship with the prospect of a real-life relationship at some point.

On Wednesday, the accused were squeezed into benches usually used as a public gallery in the tiny courtroom at the Cape Town Magistrate's Court, for the latest installment in their extradition challenge. 

Toddlers cried outside in the passage as their mothers tried to keep them occupied as they waited for Wednesday's hearing to end so that they could go in and show their partners their children for a fleeting family moment. 

Want to discuss hotly debated topics with someone from across the world? Sign up for our global dialogue programme and get matched for a conversation

The children seemed bewildered by all the activity when they were taken to the men, and blinked tears away as their mothers held them in the direction of their fathers.  The group showed a brief moment of elation before being led away by police.

Otubu secured bail of R210 000 with conditions, and he left until the next court date of 11 July.

Judgment on settling some of the technical points of their extradition was reserved. 

In a nutshell, the argument revolved around how the court should decide if they should be extradited, and the processes that should be followed in terms of the Extradition Act and the treaty between South Africa and the US. 

This is so that their rights under the treaty are not violated. 

Extradition law is increasingly coming into the public eye, with the Nandipha Magudumana  application in the Thabo Bester case relating to her return from Tanzania and the arrest of Fulgence Kayishema for alleged genocide in Rwanda among the recent cases. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
western capecape towncrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Many companies are asking employees to return to office full time after years of remote/hybrid settings. What are your thoughts?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I can't wait to be back!
17% - 880 votes
No thanks, remote work is the future
23% - 1193 votes
Hybrid is the best option to keep everyone happy
59% - 3008 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

6h ago

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

4h ago

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.12
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.79
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
20.45
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.71
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.8%
Platinum
1,020.34
-1.9%
Palladium
1,388.78
-1.4%
Gold
1,945.96
-0.9%
Silver
23.48
-0.5%
Brent Crude
76.29
-0.6%
Top 40
71,833
+0.3%
All Share
77,126
+0.4%
Resource 10
70,231
+1.0%
Industrial 25
103,486
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,357
+1.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay

03 Jun

PICS | Whale of a time! Orcas frolic before preying on dolphin along Cape's False Bay
PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before...

29 May

PICS | 'Love has no time': Couple tie the knot on rugby field 30 minutes before kick-off
Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show

24 May

Blooming marvellous! SA duo win Plant of the Year at Chelsea Flower Show
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23136.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo