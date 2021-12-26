41m ago

Alleged Boko Haram gang member arrested in Gauteng

Cebelihle Mthethwa
Catherine Falls Commercial, Getty Images
  • An alleged member of the Boko Haram gang has been arrested in Gauteng.
  • The gang was allegedly involved in robberies, extortion, intimidation and other serious and violent crimes in Mamelodi.
  • The suspect is expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Gauteng police arrested a 31-year-old man, who is believed to be a member of the notorious Boko Haram gang, on Sunday.

The gang was allegedly involved in a spate of robberies, extortion, intimidation and other serious and violent crimes in Mamelodi and surrounding areas. 

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said the suspect was arrested in Mamelodi.

The arrest is the first of an alleged Boko Haram gang member following a recent spate of killings in Mamelodi, Pretoria, which have left nine people dead.

The deaths have been linked to gang warfare between Boko Haram and a breakaway outfit.

The suspect has not been charged with any of the murders.

"He is also reported to be involved in a chain store robbery in Mamelodi where an undisclosed amount of cash and groceries were taken," Masondo said.

Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela welcomed the arrest and commended the police team that worked around the clock to ensure he was put behind bars. 

"I am pleased that this suspect is finally behind bars. As the police in Gauteng, we remain committed in our resolve to rid the streets of Mamelodi of gangsterism. We are slowly taking back our communities."

Mawela said since the establishment of both the Combat and Prevention Team as well as the investigating team dedicated to rooting out gang-related activities in Mamelodi earlier this year, the police have been observing less and less harassment of the business community in this area.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on 28 December 2021.  

