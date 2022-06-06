Alleged Cape Town gang leader back in court for attempted hit on lawyer William Booth

The latest person to be arrested for the attempted murder of lawyer William Booth returned to court on Monday.

The State alleges he is the leader of the Terrible Westsiders gang in Woodstock.

Three other people have already pleaded guilty and accepted their sentences for the attempted hit.

The latest man to be arrested on suspicion of the attempted murder of Cape Town lawyer William Booth made a fleeting appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Moegamat Toufeeq Brown, also known as "Bubbles", returned to court after his arrest last week, as the investigation into Booth's attempted murder continues.

He was arrested last week and has made one appearance already.

Despite three plea and sentencing agreements the State already has in the bag for the April 2020 shooting at the defence lawyer's home, the investigation to find all the people behind the attempted hit continues.



National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila said Bubbles was part of a group of people the State believed conspired to kill Booth who was not injured in the attempt, the second in as many days.

The first attempt failed because the would-be assassins fell into a hole after getting high.

Bubbles' case is expected to be joined with that of Nafiz Modack and Zane Kilian. They were arrested last year as police felt they had enough evidence to give to the prosecutors for a sprawling case that includes alleged gang activity, and the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear.

The NPA referred to Bubbles as the leader of the Terrible Westsiders, which the court heard previously was based in Woodstock, a bohemian suburb outside Cape Town's CBD.

He faces charges of racketeering, gang-related offences, conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

He is the husband of Kauthar Brown, who took a plea and sentencing agreement already, along with Ebrahim Deare and Riyaad Gesant. They admitted they planned the hit on the instructions of someone who was in prison.



Deare, the triggerman, was sentenced to 10 years, Gesant to four years, and Brown will be under house arrest and compelled to attend various programmes.

During their proceedings, the court heard they normally earned a low income. All three appeared to use drugs, and Brown has also been let off the hook on a drug charge when she relapsed after her mother died.

Bubbles is expected back in court on 10 June.

The attempted hit on Booth could be linked to one of his clients complaining he was threatened, allegedly by Modack and Jacques Cronje, if he did not refund a large sum to an unsatisfied investor.

Kilian has been accused of doing the location tracking to find targets. They have all said they were innocent.

Their case is underway in the Blue Downs Regional Court.





