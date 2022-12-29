28m ago

Alleged car smuggler arrested at Mpumalanga border post

Alex Mitchley
Mpumalanga police have arrested an alleged car smuggler.
PHOTO: Elijar Mushiana, Gallo Images, Sowetan

Mpumalanga police recovered a stolen vehicle when a suspect allegedly attempted to smuggle it across the border into Eswatini.

According to police, a 45-year-old Eswatini national arrived at the Oshoek border post in a white Nissan NP200 bakkie, looking to cross the border on Wednesday at around 21:00.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said officers were on duty at the border post when they stopped the bakkie.

"This was followed by a search, and the car was examined using SAPS' electronic systems. It was then discovered that the vehicle was reportedly stolen in Boksburg in January 2022," Mohlala said.

"Hence the suspect was arrested and charged with possession of suspected stolen property."

Police said the arrest followed their campaign to prevent border posts from being used to smuggle vehicles.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela praised the police officers for the arrest.

"We will continue to prevent the theft of motor vehicles and make recoveries," Manamela said.

