Alleged cash-in-transit getaway driver shot dead, hours after heist at same mall in Cape Town

Tammy Petersen
Andre Damons

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is probing the death of an alleged getaway car driver who was shot dead at a Cape Town mall on Thursday, just hours after a cash-in-transit heist at the same shopping centre.

In a statement, IPID spokesperson Ndileka Cola said they were investigating a death as a result of police action.

"It is alleged that the SAPS National Intervention Unit received information that the suspect was going to rob a cash-in-transit vehicle at Parow Centre, Parow. When the SAPS members arrived at the shopping centre, they saw the cash-in-transit vehicle and a suspicious white Toyota Corolla standing nearby the cash van," she said.

"The SAPS members approached the vehicle and the driver of the Toyota drove off, ignoring the police official's call to stop, as alleged. Shots were fired and the driver of the vehicle was [killed]."

A video clip of the incident circulated on social media later in the day. The person making the recording claimed that multiple shots were fired.

Earlier on Thursday, two suspects had escaped with an undisclosed amount of cash in a heist at the same shopping centre.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said Parow police responded to a cash-in-transit robbery at 09:50 that morning.

“It is alleged that two security guards were about to deposit money in an ATM in Parow Centre when they were overpowered by two unknown men. The suspects robbed the security guards of undisclosed amount of money and fled the scene,” Muridili said.

No shots were fired.

She urged anyone with information on the incident to contact the police.

