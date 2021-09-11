Alleged cash-in-transit thief arrested in KwaZulu-Natal after 4 years on the run

A 37-year-old man who's been on the run since 2017 after he allegedly made off with R2 million in a cash-in-transit vehicle in 2017, has finally been apprehended.

According to police spokesperson Nqobile Gwala, the man was part of a cash-in-transit crew in Richards Bay on 3 May 2017. He drove their cash-in-transit vehicle.

It is alleged that, while the rest of the crew loaded money into an ATM, he fled and made off with moneybags that contained R2 million.

"A case of theft was opened at Richards Bay SAPS," Gwala said.

"The suspect has been on the run since 2017 and a warrant of arrest was issued by the court," she added.

However, on Thursday, members of the Empangeni K9 Unit and Crime Intelligence arrested him on Thursday in the Empangeni CBD.

He is expected to appear in the Richards Bay Magistrate's Court on 13 September.

