1h ago

add bookmark

Alleged child sex ring mastermind wanted a gun to take his own life, court told

accreditation
Alex Mitchley
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

Gerhard Ackerman, the man accused of running a child sex ring, allegedly tried to find a firearm to shoot himself because he didn't want to go to jail. 

This was revealed in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday. 

Ackerman is standing trial on hundreds of charges related to a sex ring allegedly involving the trafficking of young children for clients who would then sexually abuse them.

Ackerman went missing on Thursday after failing to appear in court. 

He had told his defence attorney that he was sick. 

However, on Friday, it emerged that he had left his home and sold his moveable assets. 

READ | Ex-Rondebosch Boys' Prep teacher wanted for sex crimes in UK arrested for historical abuse in Cape Town

He was found on Sunday and re-arrested.

Wearing a dirty white T-shirt and short pants, with visible injuries on his knees and forehead, Ackerman listened to statements read out by the State.

Gerhard Ackerman, who is accused of running a chil
Gerhard Ackerman, who is accused of running a child sex ring, sits in the dock in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on 30 January, 2023. Photo: Alex Mitchley/News24
News24

The investigating team collected these statements during their search for Ackerman. 

One of Ackerman's acquaintances, who knew him as Dante, said he saw Ackerman on Thursday. 

He said the suspected child sex ring mastermind told him he had sold all his belongings and was moving to Cape Town. 

Ackerman also allegedly said he needed a gun to kill himself because he didn’t want to go to jail. 

The trial is continuing.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gerhard ackermangautengjohannesburgcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the possibility of having permanent Stage 2 or 3 load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'll take that over constant schedule changes
13% - 869 votes
Why are we normalising Eskom’s mess?
72% - 4770 votes
I've already found alternative ways of powering my home/business
15% - 1018 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.37
-1.0%
Rand - Pound
21.49
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
18.91
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.29
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.4%
Platinum
1,009.25
-0.4%
Palladium
1,633.50
-0.8%
Gold
1,928.78
-0.0%
Silver
23.71
+0.5%
Brent Crude
86.66
-0.9%
Top 40
74,344
-0.6%
All Share
80,325
-0.6%
Resource 10
77,934
+0.1%
Industrial 25
102,701
-1.1%
Financial 15
16,323
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Young SA crew makes history with podium finish in Cape2Rio race

9h ago

Young SA crew makes history with podium finish in Cape2Rio race
PICS | Cape Town library uses PlayStation, Xbox games to get children off the streets

28 Jan

PICS | Cape Town library uses PlayStation, Xbox games to get children off the streets
FEEL GOOD | The drive to succeed: Cape Town man drove taxis to fulfil his dream of...

28 Jan

FEEL GOOD | The drive to succeed: Cape Town man drove taxis to fulfil his dream of becoming a doctor
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

26 Jan

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

26 Jan

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo