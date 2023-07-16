Alleged cop killer arrested in Joburg just hours after sergeant shot dead in Limpopo

A man has been arrested for the murder of an off-duty police officer.

He was apprehended in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, while the murder took place in Limpopo.

The firearm alleged to have been used to murder the police officer was found in the suspect's house.

A suspected cop killer was arrested in a different province just hours after a sergeant had been gunned down in Limpopo on Saturday.



On Saturday the Hawks arrested a 33-year-old man in Braamfontein, Johannesburg in connection with the murder of off-duty police officer Terrence Kutullo Makgatho, who was shot dead in the Lebowakgomo area by assailants driving a bronze Volkswagen Golf 7 GTI earlier that day.

According to Hawks spokesperson Colonel Matimba Maluleke, a thorough investigation led the officers to Johannesburg where they spotted the vehicle with three occupants.

They followed the car before tactically stopping it in Braamfontein.

"The driver of the vehicle was suspected to be the same person that killed the cop in Lebowakgomo and he was placed under arrest," Maluleke said.

Further investigation led the police to the suspect's residential address at Rooihuiskraal, Centurion. When they arrived and searched the house, they found a firearm suspected to have been used in the murder.

Police also confiscated the car, a large amount of cash and a cellphone.

Maluleke said officers were in the process of establishing if the suspect can be linked to any other crimes.

He is expected to appear in the Lebowakgomo Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of murder as well as the possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Other charges may be added.



