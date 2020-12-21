1h ago

add bookmark

Alleged cop killer on the run after escaping from court while appearing on rape charge

Alex Mitchley & Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
iStock
iStock
  • A suspect considered extremely dangerous managed to escape custody at the East London Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.
  • Mcebisi Sondlo is accused of raping a 15-year-old in 2013.
  • He also faces charges of murder and robbery in another matter where a police officer was shot and killed during a shootout. 

Police in the Eastern Cape are mum about how a suspect, accused of raping a minor, managed to escape custody at the East London Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

A source with knowledge of the escape, told News24 that the suspect, Mcebisi Sondlo, came out of the holding cells on 17 December, held the court staff at gunpoint and subsequently fled the building.

It's unknown how Sondlo allegedly came to be in possession of a firearm while in the holding cells.

Police confirmed the escape, adding that the accused appeared in B court when he escaped at around 10:45. Police refused to give any further details, stating that it would form part of the investigation.

The Department of Correctional Services told News24 that the detainee was taken by police on 17 December, but was never returned to prison. As a result, the escape happened while in police custody.

ALSO READ | Two men who killed cop sentenced to life in jail

Sondlo is accused of raping a 15-year-old on 6 December 2013, near Quigney, a suburb in East London.

According to the State, the victim was at a nearby shop, on the phone, when he was spotted by Sondlo. While in the shop, Sondlo then allegedly grabbed the teen and closed his mouth with his hands before pulling him into the back of a shop where he then threatened the victim with a knife.

He then allegedly proceeded to pull down the boy's pants and was further alleged to have raped him. Afterward, he allegedly told the victim that he loved him and threatened him to not report the incident.

The teenage victim reported the matter six months later. It was placed on record that the victim had visited a doctor for medical treatment, who had concluded that there was physical trauma consistent with aggressive forced penetration.

Sondlo was originally granted bail of R500 and after pleading not guilty in 2015, stopped coming to court.

He then became a wanted person and was only found in October 2019, when information was received that Sondlo was in Wellington Prison in Umthatha where he was an awaiting trail prisoner on a separate case for robbery and murder.

In that matter, Sondlo was accused of robbery which led to a shootout with police which resulted in the death of a police officer as well as one of Sondlo's co-accused.

It's also alleged that Sondlo was wanted for other crimes in the Eastern and Western Cape.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eastern capeeast londoncrimecourts
Lottery
Lekker Sunday for 4 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
45% - 8722 votes
No, I will not
40% - 7746 votes
Only if it is affordable
16% - 3030 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

12 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media

27 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Turning the spotlight on the media
view
ZAR/USD
14.57
(+0.90)
ZAR/GBP
19.58
(+0.70)
ZAR/EUR
17.85
(+0.69)
ZAR/AUD
11.06
(+0.93)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.81)
Gold
1876.80
(-0.27)
Silver
26.19
(+1.40)
Platinum
1013.13
(-1.37)
Brent Crude
52.22
(0.00)
Palladium
2301.00
(-1.38)
All Share
58714.87
(-1.80)
Top 40
53784.25
(-1.66)
Financial 15
11824.98
(-4.87)
Industrial 25
77586.19
(-0.74)
Resource 10
56463.23
(-1.51)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo