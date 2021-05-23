9m ago

Alleged cop killers arrested in KwaZulu-Natal

Compiled by Getrude Makhafola
Two people have been arrested in connection with the murder of police Sergeant ST Mbanjwa.
  • Two people are expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court for allegedly shooting and killing a police sergeant.
  • The officer was killed when gunmen opened fire on the vehicle in which he was sitting with a colleague.
  • The suspects were arrested in Tongaat.

Two people arrested in connection with the murder of a KwaZulu-Natal police sergeant are expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Monday.

Sergeant ST Mbanjwa was killed while on patrol with a colleague in Verulam two weeks ago. The two were sitting in a police vehicle when gunmen opened fire on them.

Mbanjwa was killed instantly while the other sergeant, who cannot be named, escaped with injuries, said Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

"A murder and attempted murder investigation by the Hawks in Durban led to the arrest of the suspects on 20 May 2021 in Tongaat. Police also recovered a firearm, a number of rounds of ammunition, five cellphones, three heavy-duty gloves and a dagger in their dwelling at Magwaveni in Tongaat," Mogale said.

The firearm confiscated would be sent for ballistic testing to ascertain whether it was used in the murder or other serious crimes.  

The suspects are aged 26 and 40.

