59m ago

add bookmark

Alleged Dixie Boys gang leader Ryan 'Swaggy' Swartz killed in Cape Town

accreditation
Malibongwe Dayimani
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Alleged leader of a Cape Town gang Ryan "Swaggy" Swartz has been shot dead.
Alleged leader of a Cape Town gang Ryan "Swaggy" Swartz has been shot dead.
iStock
  • Ryan 'Swaggy' Swartz was shot in the right shoulder and died at 11:00 in Bonteheuwel on Saturday. 
  • He was allegedly the leader of the Dixie Boys gang, and his death has sparked fears of a 'war' with gang rivals the Hard Livings.
  • Western Cape police said preliminary investigations indicate the shooting was gang-related.

Alleged leader of a Cape Town gang Ryan "Swaggy" Swartz has been shot dead. 

The 38-year-old died after he was shot in the right shoulder at 11:00 on Saturday in Bonteheuwel.

The incident has sparked fears of re-igniting a war between rival gangs the Hard Livings and the Dixie Boys.

It is alleged that Swartz was a leader of Dixie Boys.

READ Western Cape man arrested for possession of unlicensed battle rifle in weekend crackdown

Western Cape police said preliminary investigations indicate that the shooting is gang-related.

City of Cape Town councillor Angus Mckenzie said he fears that the shooting will resuscitate rivalry between the Hard Livings and the Dixie Boys.

Mckenzie has called on eyewitnesses to inform the police about the incident in order to maintain peace in the area.

"I have met with law enforcement agencies and briefed them on the need to step up patrols in the area and ensure that no stone is left unturned in arresting the culprits," said Mckenzie.

Alleged Dixi Boys gang leader Ryan Swaggy Swartz w
Alleged Dixi Boys gang leader Ryan Swaggy Swartz was shot dead in Cape town on Saturday morning. Photo: Supplied.

He said it was critical that those who witnessed the shooting provide the necessary information to the police, and that the investigating officers and SAPS, "... not just handle the matter discreetly," said Mckenzie.

He said the threat of retaliation shootings is extremely high, and residents are requested to be highly vigilant and cautious.

ALSO READ Eight arrested after West Coast fast-food outlet robbed

Mckenzie added that those who can provide helpful information [to solve the case], can use the confidential tip-offline or contact 021 480 7700.

Western Cape police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said while circumstances of the shooting are under investigation, "... preliminary indications suggest that the shooting is gang-related and SAPS investigators are pursuing several leads."

Potelwa said a case of murder had been opened.

Crime scene where Ryan Swaggy Swartz was killed in
Crime scene where Ryan Swaggy Swartz was killed in Bonteheuwel on saturday morning. Pic: Supplied

She added: "Police in the Western Cape continue to monitor several crime hotspots including the area where the shooting incident occurred in an effort to ensure safety in the various communities.

"Details of police deployments and interventions constitute operational information hence they cannot be discussed in the public domain. Members of the community with information about planned criminal acts are advised to share it with police."

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ryan swartzwestern capecape towncrimegang violence
Lottery
Lekker Friday for one Daily Lotto winner!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you allow your children to play with unvaccinated children?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No way, it's just not safe
30% - 530 votes
Sometimes, if I know the family well enough
17% - 304 votes
Yes, I'm not worried about this
53% - 926 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

14h ago

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.37
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.85
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.00
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.67
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,827.81
0.0%
Silver
24.72
0.0%
Palladium
2,426.25
0.0%
Platinum
1,028.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.61
-0.6%
Top 40
60,107
-0.4%
All Share
66,372
-0.4%
Resource 10
63,895
+0.7%
Industrial 25
83,564
-1.2%
Financial 15
14,223
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their fear of water
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo