Alleged extremism syndicate members in court for businessman's kidnapping

The case of three men who allegedly have links to an "international extremism and kidnapping syndicate" was postponed for further investigation in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The accused, Ricardo Uzair Sasman, Muhammed Waseem Mullah and Lebogang Gift Mamabolo, briefly appearance on charges of kidnapping, robbery with aggravating circumstances, extortion and the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

News24 previously reported that the three men were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of a 72-year-old businessman who was held captive from 2 July until he escaped on 20 July.

The accused allegedly demanded a ransom of millions from the businessman's family and withdrew thousands of rand in cash from his bank account.

The accused were later arrested in Kliprivier.

They were allegedly linked to the kidnapping of another businessman on 26 January.

The case has been postponed to 9 November and the accused are in custody.

