1h ago

add bookmark

Alleged fraudster who swindled victims out of R18m arrested in Durban

accreditation
Kaveel Singh
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Swereen Govender, 55, was arrested on Friday, 7 October, after evading the law since last year.
Swereen Govender, 55, was arrested on Friday, 7 October, after evading the law since last year.
SAPS
  • The Hawks arrested a woman after she allegedly swindled her victims out of around R18 million.
  • Swereen Govender was arrested last Friday at a lodge in Durban's Mahatma Gandhi Road.
  • She had been a fugitive from the law since last year.

The Hawks have arrested a woman who is alleged to have swindled people out of around R18 million.

Swereen Govender, 55, was arrested on 7 October after allegedly evading the law since last year.

Govender stands accused of investment fraud for allegedly swindling victims out of an estimated amount of R18 million during 2021, Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said on Tuesday.

"She was arrested at a Lodge in Mahathma Ghandi Road in Durban, where she was found in the kitchen, apparently working.

"She offered no resistance when approached by the detectives from Durban Central police station, led by Brigadier Vish Naidoo, to whom the wanted suspect is known by sight," Ramovha said.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

Govender appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court the same day and was remanded in custody.

She is expected to reappear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Ramovha said that, in March last year, Govender allegedly pretended to be a director of Aurum Line Pty (Ltd), an existing personal protective equipment (PPE) company, which she had no ties to.

"It is reported that, through the use of this company, she lured and misled potential investors to invest in her venture. She promised high monthly returns on investments made, which never materialised.

"The victims grew tired of empty promises as she did not keep her end of the bargain. It became apparent that she falsified her documents for the sole purpose of extorting funds from the unsuspecting victims," said Ramovha.

Govender is expected to face multiple counts of fraud.

Gauteng's acting head of the Hawks, Brigadier Makgalangake Sekgobela, thanked the public and the media for their assistance in finding Govender.

"We again appeal to members of the public, who might have fallen victim to the investment scam, to contact Captain Hennie Pretorius on 079 886 3555, for the purposes of deposing affidavits," she said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
durbankwazulu-natalcrime and courts
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
The ANC's leadership race is heating up. Who do you think will be elected party president at Nasrec in December?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has got it in the bag
8% - 1102 votes
I foresee a second term for Cyril Ramaphosa
83% - 12003 votes
Don’t discount a Zweli Mkhize win
10% - 1384 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Rosa Choir: Celebrating a decade of breaking cultural barriers
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.09
-0.0%
Rand - Pound
20.13
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
17.58
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.40
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,672.40
+0.3%
Silver
19.38
-1.1%
Palladium
2,127.51
-2.4%
Platinum
890.00
-1.3%
Brent Crude
96.19
-1.8%
Top 40
58,209
-0.3%
All Share
64,588
-0.3%
Resource 10
61,483
-0.7%
Industrial 25
77,885
-0.3%
Financial 15
14,160
+0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready...

10 Oct

'The thrill of racing is what I like most about sailing' – Young SA sailor ready to take on Cape2Rio
To everyone else he's just the courier guy but for this Durban toddler Mfundo is...

10 Oct

To everyone else he's just the courier guy but for this Durban toddler Mfundo is her bestie and she adores him
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha

05 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Watch Chef Rozanne cook from the heart and spread joy in Gqeberha
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22277.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo