Alleged fraudster who swindled victims out of R18m arrested in Durban

The Hawks arrested a woman after she allegedly swindled her victims out of around R18 million.

Swereen Govender was arrested last Friday at a lodge in Durban's Mahatma Gandhi Road.

She had been a fugitive from the law since last year.

Swereen Govender, 55, was arrested on 7 October after allegedly evading the law since last year.

Govender stands accused of investment fraud for allegedly swindling victims out of an estimated amount of R18 million during 2021, Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said on Tuesday.

"She was arrested at a Lodge in Mahathma Ghandi Road in Durban, where she was found in the kitchen, apparently working.

"She offered no resistance when approached by the detectives from Durban Central police station, led by Brigadier Vish Naidoo, to whom the wanted suspect is known by sight," Ramovha said.

Govender appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court the same day and was remanded in custody.



She is expected to reappear in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Ramovha said that, in March last year, Govender allegedly pretended to be a director of Aurum Line Pty (Ltd), an existing personal protective equipment (PPE) company, which she had no ties to.

"It is reported that, through the use of this company, she lured and misled potential investors to invest in her venture. She promised high monthly returns on investments made, which never materialised.

"The victims grew tired of empty promises as she did not keep her end of the bargain. It became apparent that she falsified her documents for the sole purpose of extorting funds from the unsuspecting victims," said Ramovha.



Govender is expected to face multiple counts of fraud.

Gauteng's acting head of the Hawks, Brigadier Makgalangake Sekgobela, thanked the public and the media for their assistance in finding Govender.

"We again appeal to members of the public, who might have fallen victim to the investment scam, to contact Captain Hennie Pretorius on 079 886 3555, for the purposes of deposing affidavits," she said.



