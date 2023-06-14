35m ago

Share

Alleged Free State cop killers found with bogus SAPS car, firearms and police uniforms

accreditation
Iavan Pijoos
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Warrant Officer Johannes Cornelius du Rand. Photo: Facebook/Neels du Rand
Warrant Officer Johannes Cornelius du Rand. Photo: Facebook/Neels du Rand
Supplied
  • The two men accused of the murder of Warrant Officer Johannes Cornelius du Rand were allegedly found with police supplies and a car with fake police markings. 
  • Du Rand was killed while responding to a crime scene in the Free State last week. 
  • The accused are believed to be part of a gang that had hijacked a truck along the N3 near Villiers.

The Hawks have revealed that the two men accused of the murder of a Free State police officer were found in possession of several police supplies and firearms when they were arrested at the weekend.

Fikile Du Preez Ramotsoenyane, 42, and Nkululeko Antonio, 47, briefly appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court on Monday for the possession of stolen property, possession of police uniforms and possession of unlicenced ammunition.

How safe is your neighbourhood? Find out by using News24's CrimeCheck

They also appeared in the Frankfort Magistrate's Court the same day for the murder of Warrant Officer Johannes Cornelius du Rand.

Du Rand was killed while responding to a crime scene last week. The 48-year-old had called his colleagues at Villiers Police Station for backup, informing them that he was following a hijacked truck on the gravel road between Villiers and Standerton.

He was found dead in his vehicle by his colleagues. He had been shot four times in the back. 

At the time of his death, Du Rand had 29 years of service with the SA Police Service.

police
Police top brass visit the family of the murdered official.

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the Fezile Dabi District Trio Task Team arrested the two men over the weekend.

Ramotsoenyane was arrested at a house in Vanderbiljpark, where he was found in possession of a suspected stolen vehicle, an Isuzu bakkie with police markings, police bulletproof vests, police uniforms and an unlicensed R5 rifle.

READ | Gunman allegedly shoots off-duty Northern Cape cop dead amid fight with tenant

Meanwhile, Antonio was arrested in Soweto on Saturday.

"This is a result of a spate of robberies committed in Cornelia, Free State, including a truck hijacking that occurred on the N3 highway.

Mogale said: 

Preliminary investigation linked the duo to three cases tracing back to the murder of the Warrant Officer Du Rand.

The provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Mokgadi Bokaba commended the team for the "success achieved" by arresting the two suspects.

"Their tireless work over the weekend in bringing perpetrators to book is appreciated. The team will not rest until all perpetrators are brought to book."


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sapsjohannes du randfree statecrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment inquiry will be finalised before her term ends in October?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, there's no chance of that happening
93% - 740 votes
Yes, there's still time to course correct
7% - 54 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!

13 Jun

LISTEN | ANC's Grand Slam: Magashule aced out!
LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan

13 Jun

LISTEN | Unpacking Zuma's failed private prosecution bid against Downer, Maughan
LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?

07 Jun

LISTEN | Amending the Employment Equity Act: A step in right direction or recipe for disaster?
LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital

30 May

LISTEN | Fraud and forgery: How phoney tender vultures duped Tembisa Hospital
LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts

25 May

LISTEN | On The Record: Kingmakers, city hauls and political pacts
LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore

19 May

LISTEN | Loose lips sink ships: KWV CEO exits amid Real Housewives furore
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.54
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
23.38
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
20.00
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.56
+0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Platinum
977.92
-1.3%
Palladium
1,352.32
-0.5%
Gold
1,947.62
+0.2%
Silver
23.81
+0.6%
Brent Crude
74.29
+3.3%
Top 40
72,437
-0.1%
All Share
77,822
-0.0%
Resource 10
68,706
+0.5%
Industrial 25
104,951
-0.5%
Financial 15
15,926
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless...

10 Jun

Pietermaritzburg man will run 7th Comrades barefoot to raise R250 000 for homeless shelter
WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada

09 Jun

WATCH | Dancing, singing SA firefighters a hot hit in Canada
WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs

08 Jun

WATCH | Free State game reserve welcomes three cheetah cubs
FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for...

04 Jun

FEEL GOOD | Four men in a tuk-tuk: The ultimate road trip to raise funds for wildlife rangers
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio

01 Jun

Another global advertising awards win for the Adspace Studio
Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu

30 May

Discover the bold leadership style of Nedbank’s Buli Ndlovu
When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?

29 May

When it’s time to retire, will you be ready?
5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA

26 May

5 ways to battle the rising costs of education in SA
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23160.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo