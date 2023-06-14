Alleged Free State cop killers found with bogus SAPS car, firearms and police uniforms

The two men accused of the murder of Warrant Officer Johannes Cornelius du Rand were allegedly found with police supplies and a car with fake police markings.

Du Rand was killed while responding to a crime scene in the Free State last week.

The accused are believed to be part of a gang that had hijacked a truck along the N3 near Villiers.

The Hawks have revealed that the two men accused of the murder of a Free State police officer were found in possession of several police supplies and firearms when they were arrested at the weekend.

Fikile Du Preez Ramotsoenyane, 42, and Nkululeko Antonio, 47, briefly appeared in the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate's Court on Monday for the possession of stolen property, possession of police uniforms and possession of unlicenced ammunition.

They also appeared in the Frankfort Magistrate's Court the same day for the murder of Warrant Officer Johannes Cornelius du Rand.



Du Rand was killed while responding to a crime scene last week. The 48-year-old had called his colleagues at Villiers Police Station for backup, informing them that he was following a hijacked truck on the gravel road between Villiers and Standerton.

He was found dead in his vehicle by his colleagues. He had been shot four times in the back.

At the time of his death, Du Rand had 29 years of service with the SA Police Service.

Supplied SAPS

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said the Fezile Dabi District Trio Task Team arrested the two men over the weekend.



Ramotsoenyane was arrested at a house in Vanderbiljpark, where he was found in possession of a suspected stolen vehicle, an Isuzu bakkie with police markings, police bulletproof vests, police uniforms and an unlicensed R5 rifle.

Meanwhile, Antonio was arrested in Soweto on Saturday. "This is a result of a spate of robberies committed in Cornelia, Free State, including a truck hijacking that occurred on the N3 highway.

Mogale said:

Preliminary investigation linked the duo to three cases tracing back to the murder of the Warrant Officer Du Rand.

The provincial head of the Hawks, Major General Mokgadi Bokaba commended the team for the "success achieved" by arresting the two suspects.



"Their tireless work over the weekend in bringing perpetrators to book is appreciated. The team will not rest until all perpetrators are brought to book."



