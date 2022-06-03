34m ago

Alleged gang leader arrested for attempted hit on Cape Town lawyer William Booth

accreditation
Nicole McCain
Cape Town-based lawyer William Booth
Cape Town-based lawyer William Booth
PHOTO: Jaco Marais
  • An alleged gang leader has been arrested in connection with an attempted hit.
  • The hit was taken out on Cape Town lawyer William Booth.
  • Three people, including the alleged gang leader's wife, earlier pleaded guilty to the charges.

An alleged gang leader has been arrested in connection with the attempted hit on Cape Town lawyer William Booth.

Moegamat Toufiek Brown, known as "Bubbles", was arrested and appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The 25-year-old is facing charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition, as well as gang-related charges under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, said Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale.

The case was postponed to Monday for the appointment of a legal representative.

Brown is accused of acting as the middle man in the planning and orchestration of the attempted assassination of defence attorney Booth on 9 April 2020.

Several people have been charged in connection with the attempted hit. Brown's wife Kauthar Brown, Ebrahim Deare, and Riyaad Gasant pleaded guilty.

In terms of a plea and sentencing agreement, Kauthar Brown will serve three years of house arrest, Deare will serve 10 years in prison, and Gasant will serve five years in prison.

Charges have been withdrawn against a fourth accused, Kim Smith.

Two others – notorious underworld figure Nafiz Modack and Springs debt collector and former rugby player Zane Kilian – are standing trial for the attempted murder of Booth. Moegamat Toufiek Brown's name will be added to the charge sheet, said Mogale.

Kilian was added to the case after his arrest in connection with the murder of Anti-Gang Unit detective Charl Kinnear, who was shot dead in Cape Town on 18 September 2020. Kilian allegedly pinged the cellphones of Booth and his wife to track Booth's location.

News24 previously reported that the hit was ordered by a member of the Terrible West Siders gang from within a prison. Kauthar Brown admitted to planning the hit, and Deare and Gasant were sent to Booth's address.

Deare admitted to walking up to Booth in his garage, where he was standing with his two dogs. He fired five rounds at Booth, before fleeing in a vehicle with Gasant and a driver. The three received payment later that night.

