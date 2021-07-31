Alleged gang member found in possession of hijacked car used in drive-by shootings in Wentworth

An alleged gang member has been arrested for possession of a hijacked vehicle.

The vehicle was allegedly used in drive-by shootings in Wentworth.

The suspect, aged 35, is expected to appear in court with two others, aged 18 and 21, on 2 August.

KwaZulu-Natal detectives have arrested an alleged Wentworth gang member, 35, who was wanted for drive-by shootings in the area.



He was also found in possession of a hijacked vehicle.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the suspect was caught on 29 July by detectives from the Provincial Organised Crime Investigations Unit and Brighton Beach police officers during an operation in the Wentworth policing precinct.

"The team was following up on information about a Wentworth gang member. The suspect was found in possession of a suspected stolen vehicle in Wentworth. The vehicle is suspected to be used in drive-by shootings that occurred in the Wentworth area.

"The vehicle was impounded for further investigation. The suspect was also linked to a hijacking case that was reported in Brighton Beach on 20 July. On that day, a VW Polo was hijacked, and two suspects, aged 18 and 21, were arrested," Gwala added.

They appeared in court on 26 July and are expected back in court on 2 August.

The 35-year-old suspect will now join his two co-accused in the Wentworth Magistrate's Court.