1h ago

add bookmark

Alleged gangster pulls out gun, shoots himself in the leg by mistake

Riaan Grobler
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The gun with which the alleged gangster shot himself.
The gun with which the alleged gangster shot himself.
PHOTO: Supplied by SAPS

An alleged gangster was arrested on Monday after he accidentally shot himself in the upper leg in eZinyoka in KwaDwesi in the Eastern Cape.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, Anti-Gang Unit members responded to a complaint of a shooting in Slovo Street at around 10:00.

Community members took the officers to the shack of a 30-year-old man.

READ | Woman in a wheelchair and 6 others wounded in shooting at Cape Town taxi rank

Naidu said the 28-year-old suspect had allegedly entered the shack and as he pulled out a firearm, a shot went off.

"The suspect injured himself in his left upper leg. The complainant managed to overpower him and remove the firearm. A 9mm pistol [with its] serial number filed off and eight rounds of ammunition were confiscated," Naidu said.

"The suspect was taken to hospital. A case of possession of a prohibited firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, pointing of a firearm and attempted murder is under investigation."

The wounded man is expected to appear in court soon.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Western Cape gang leader Ernie 'Lastig' Solomon shot dead in Gauteng
PE 'gang member' arrested for allegedly murdering 16-year-old boy
Port Elizabeth taxi shooting: Suspected gangster arrested after one man was killed and 2 others...
Read more on:
eastern capeeast londoncrime
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When planning for the Black Friday sales do you:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Save, research and plan ahead, preparing to make the most of it?
8% - 863 votes
Wait and see what looks like a good deal on the day?
14% - 1635 votes
Have no interest in spending more money this year?
78% - 8875 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide

20 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: When prophets and politics collide
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?

13 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Jail on the cards for Ace?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?

06 Nov

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is American democracy in danger?
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference

30 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: John Steenhuisen vs Mbali Ntuli - countdown to DA elective conference
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
view
ZAR/USD
15.35
(-0.06)
ZAR/GBP
20.49
(+0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.21
(+0.01)
ZAR/AUD
11.25
(-0.25)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.00)
Gold
1827.76
(-0.45)
Silver
23.40
(-0.45)
Platinum
932.84
(+0.80)
Brent Crude
45.51
(+2.15)
Palladium
2329.18
(+0.03)
All Share
57147.31
(+0.94)
Top 40
52478.55
(+1.08)
Financial 15
11337.90
(+0.62)
Industrial 25
79917.53
(+1.49)
Resource 10
51771.17
(+0.65)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
forsubscribers
FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking...

37m ago

FEEL GOOD | KZN petrol attendant lends desperate mom his car without even asking her name
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches...

18 Nov

FEEL GOOD | 9-year-old SA conservationist says it would be 'epic' to clean beaches with Lewis Hamilton
FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university

13 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Mother of twins defies poverty to return to university
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20317.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo