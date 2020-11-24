Alleged gangster pulls out gun, shoots himself in the leg by mistake

An alleged gangster was arrested on Monday after he accidentally shot himself in the upper leg in eZinyoka in KwaDwesi in the Eastern Cape.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu, Anti-Gang Unit members responded to a complaint of a shooting in Slovo Street at around 10:00.

Community members took the officers to the shack of a 30-year-old man.

Naidu said the 28-year-old suspect had allegedly entered the shack and as he pulled out a firearm, a shot went off.



"The suspect injured himself in his left upper leg. The complainant managed to overpower him and remove the firearm. A 9mm pistol [with its] serial number filed off and eight rounds of ammunition were confiscated," Naidu said.

"The suspect was taken to hospital. A case of possession of a prohibited firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, pointing of a firearm and attempted murder is under investigation."

The wounded man is expected to appear in court soon.

