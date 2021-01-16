Alleged hijacker shot dead in Pretoria

A suspect has been shot and killed in an attempted hijacking in Pretoria.

The shooting took place on the R101 near Monument Park on Thursday evening, said police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe.

"It is alleged that five suspects driving a red Toyota double cab [blocked] a grey Porsche Cayenne. [The] suspects approached the driver of [the] Porsche, [and] he immediately took out his firearm and shot at one of the suspects," said Selepe.

The other suspects drove off in the bakkie. A firearm and ammunition, believed to belong to the suspect, was discovered at the scene.

"[The firearm is] to be taken for ballistic tests to ascertain whether it was previously used in serious crimes," Selepe said.

The suspect was declared dead on the scene.

Police are investigating a case of murder and attempted hijacking.

"We request members of the public with information that can assists in apprehending the suspects to contact police on 08600 10111 or their nearest police station," Selepe added.