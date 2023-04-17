Alleged hitman tells Kempton Park court of plot to kill ex-cop's husband

Rosemary Ndlovu, who is serving six life sentences, has appeared in court with her co-accused, Nomsa Mudau.

Two former police officers, one serving six life sentences and the other accused of planning to have her husband murdered, appeared in court on Monday over conspiracy to commit murder charges.

Convicted serial killer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu and her co-accused, Nomsa Mudau, appeared in the Kempton Park Regional Court and pleaded not guilty to conspiring to kill Mudau's husband.

Ndlovu appeared with her legs shackled, escorted by prison warders.

It is alleged in February 2018, the women conspired with Jabulani Mtshali, Lakhiwe Mkhize, and Njabulo Vincent Kunene to kill Justice Mudau.

Convicted serial murderer Rosemary Ndlovu and her co-accused Nomsa Mudau have both pleaded not guilty in the Kempton Park Mag Court. The pair is accused of plotting to kill Mudau's husband, Justice Mudau in February 2018

Taking the stand, Kunene, testified he received a call from Mtshali on 23 February 2018 asking him to come to his place at Tembisa Hostel.

"I went and found Mtshali alone at home. He explained why he called me. He said a policewoman, who was stationed at Norkerm Park police station, requested him to do a job for her. Mtshali said the lady was Mudau.

"I didn't know Mudau. The policewoman then phoned Mtshali asking us to meet her at Zniko in Tembisa. It was in the afternoon.

"She asked us to be punctual as she worked the night shift. We walked from Tembisa Hostel and waited for her at Zniko," Kunene said.

“While we were waiting, Mudau called Mtshali again, asking where he was. She didn't know Mtshali was coming with me.

"It was between 16:30 and 17:00. She explained where she was waiting for us, opposite a bottle store. We went to her.

"Mtshali requested that we all sit inside a white Nissan bakkie Mudau was driving. Mtshali sat in the middle, I was on the left, and Mudau was behind the wheel.

"Mtshali later introduced me to Mudau, using my other name July, which is called only by men.

"She then asked for our assistance to kill her husband. Speaking in isiZulu, she pleaded for our help.

"She claimed her husband was problematic and cheating on her. Mudau was clad in her full police uniform and claimed she was in a hurry to start her night shift," said Kunene.

The convicted serial killer leaving the dock. Rosemary Ndlovu and Nomsa Mudau have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit murder in the Kempton Park Mag Court

He said they did not kill Mudau's husband, instead they alerted him of the plot to kill him.

The police were then informed, and they arrested Mudau and Ndlovu.

The case continues and Mudau is out on a warning.

Ndlovu is currently serving six life terms for hiring hitmen to kill her lover and father of her children, Maurice Mabasa; cousin Witness Madala Homu; sister Audrey Ndlovu; niece Zanele Motha; nephew Brilliant Mashego and another relative, Mayeni Mashego.

Ndlovu orchestrated the killings to benefit from funeral and life insurance payouts to the tune of R1.4 million.

The murders started in 2012 and ended in 2018 when she was arrested.



