Alleged Joburg fraudster found in possession of 349 bank cards, 15 cellphones

The man's landlord phoned the police after he apparently refused to open a room.

In an unrelated case, about R9 million was deposited into the criminal asset recovery account following a final forfeiture order.

A 39-year-old man is expected to appear in court after 349 bank cards, 15 cellphones and a bank speed point were found at his rental apartment.

It was discovered after a visit by the man's landlord.

It is alleged the man had failed to pay his rent. The owner arrived to serve a notice and to inspect the property, said Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase.

He said police were called when the man refused to grant access to one of the rooms.

"Upon arrival, the suspected fraudulent items were found and seized for further investigation," Nkwalase added.

The man is expected to appear in the Germiston Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on charges of fraud, illegal possession of bank cards and contravening the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act of 2002.

Meanwhile, in a separate and unrelated matter, a final forfeiture order was granted by the Johannesburg High Court to deposit about $60 000 US dollars, equivalent to about R9 million, into the Criminal Asset Recovery Account.

According to the Hawks, the money was uncovered by customs officials from the South African Revenue Service (SARS) at OR Tambo International Airport on the 7 March 2019 - from Wahee Suleman.

Suleman was charged with contravening the Customs and Excise Act of 1964.

"Suleman was granted R20 000 bail by the Kempton Park Regional Court and successively appeared several times in the same court before he pleaded guilty to the charge," said Nkwalase.

On 13 March 2020, he was handed a R20 000 fine, with an alternative 12-month imprisonment.

"Furthermore a two-year sentence, suspended for three years, with stringent conditions, was also imposed on him," added Nkwalase.

