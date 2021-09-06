43m ago

add bookmark

Alleged Joburg fraudster found in possession of 349 bank cards, 15 cellphones

accreditation
Cebelihle Mthethwa
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An alleged fraudster has been arrested in Joburg.
An alleged fraudster has been arrested in Joburg.
  • A man was found in possession of 349 bank cards, 15 cellphones and a bank speed point.
  • The man's landlord phoned the police after he apparently refused to open a room.
  • In an unrelated case, about R9 million was deposited into the criminal asset recovery account following a final forfeiture order.

A 39-year-old man is expected to appear in court after 349 bank cards, 15 cellphones and a bank speed point were found at his rental apartment.

It was discovered after a visit by the man's landlord. 

It is alleged the man had failed to pay his rent. The owner arrived to serve a notice and to inspect the property, said Hawks spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase.

He said police were called when the man refused to grant access to one of the rooms.

"Upon arrival, the suspected fraudulent items were found and seized for further investigation," Nkwalase added.

The man is expected to appear in the Germiston Magistrate's Court on Tuesday on charges of fraud, illegal possession of bank cards and contravening the Electronic Communications and Transactions Act of 2002. 

Meanwhile, in a separate and unrelated matter, a final forfeiture order was granted by the Johannesburg High Court to deposit about $60 000 US dollars, equivalent to about R9 million, into the Criminal Asset Recovery Account. 

ALSO READ | KwaZulu-Natal traffic cops gunned down with firearm stolen from slain police sergeant - Cele

According to the Hawks, the money was uncovered by customs officials from the South African Revenue Service (SARS) at OR Tambo International Airport on the 7 March 2019 - from Wahee Suleman.

Suleman was charged with contravening the Customs and Excise Act of 1964. 

"Suleman was granted R20 000 bail by the Kempton Park Regional Court and successively appeared several times in the same court before he pleaded guilty to the charge," said Nkwalase.

On 13 March 2020, he was handed a R20 000 fine, with an alternative 12-month imprisonment. 

"Furthermore a two-year sentence, suspended for three years, with stringent conditions, was also imposed on him," added Nkwalase.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article. 
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
pretoriagautengcrimefraud
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The Springboks return to Rugby Championship action to take on the Wallabies this weekend. How will they fare?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Boks to win by plenty
16% - 351 votes
The Boks will win, but it'll be tight
59% - 1286 votes
I reckon the Wallabies at home will get the win
17% - 375 votes
It's too close to call!
8% - 180 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower

04 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Babita Deokaran's death and the risks of being a whistleblower
PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence

28 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Nosicelo Mtebeni's death and the never-ending scourge of gender-based violence
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?

21 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Jason Rohde appeal - what does his future hold?
PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic

14 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Vaccine hesitancy may prolong Covid-19 pandemic
PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?

07 Aug

PODCAST | The Story: Is Ramaphosa reshuffling deck chairs on the Titanic?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.24
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
19.70
+0.7%
Rand - Euro
16.90
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.59
+0.8%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,823.39
-0.2%
Silver
24.69
-0.1%
Palladium
2,412.28
-0.6%
Platinum
1,023.88
-0.4%
Brent Crude
72.61
-0.6%
Top 40
60,036
-0.1%
All Share
66,254
-0.2%
Resource 10
62,892
-1.6%
Industrial 25
84,395
+1.0%
Financial 15
14,177
-0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery

03 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Eight-month-old Pretoria boy recovering after heart surgery
FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their...

02 Sep

FEEL GOOD | All aboard! Meet the Soweto canoe club helping youth overcome their fear of water
FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip

14 Aug

FEEL GOOD | Restaurant staff sing and chant after customer leaves an R85k tip
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo