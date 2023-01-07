27m ago

Alleged kidnapper found in possession of stolen pistol in Mpumalanga

Cebelihle Mthethwa
A 43-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a 32-year-old man.
Duncan Alfreds, News24, file
  • A 43-year-old man has been arrested for kidnapping in Delmas, Mpumalanga.
  • It is alleged that he kidnapped a 32-year-old man, called several of his friends and demanded a ransom.
  • The suspected kidnapper was found in Botleng in alleged possession of a firearm that had been reported missing during a business robbery.

A 43-year-old man was arrested hours after he allegedly kidnapped a 32-year-old man and demanded a ransom for his release in Delmas, Mpumalanga.

According to information police received, the victim left a friend's house in Botleng at around 22:00 on Thursday.

Less than 30 minutes later, according to police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, the friend received a call from him and could hear him screaming, saying that he had been abducted.

"Whilst still shocked, he heard someone over the phone demanding a ransom for his friend's release," Mohlala added.

It is alleged that other friends of the victim received similar phone calls.

The friend reported the incident to the police.

A team of investigators, including Crime Intelligence officers and hostage negotiators, was put together.

At about 15:00 on Friday, the victim arrived at the police station.

Mohlala said:

He was interviewed and it was established that his cellphone was still in the hands of the suspect. [The] investigation was intensified and led police to a location in Botleng where a suspect fitting the description given by the victim was found.

In his possession, the suspect had the victim's cellphone and an unlicensed Norinco 9mm pistol with serial numbers filed off and 22 live rounds of ammunition, Mohlala said.

He said the firearm had been reported missing after a business robbery in Pretoria in 2020.

Mohlala added that the man was arrested and charged with kidnapping, extortion, armed robbery, and illegally possessing a firearm and ammunition.

"Police cannot rule out possibilities of adding other charges as the investigation continues," he said.

The man will appear in the Delmas Magistrate's Court on Monday.


